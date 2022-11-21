FCA warns against 'gamification' of trading apps

'Game-like elements'

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
The regulator said it plans to do further research into trading app use and design features.
Image:

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned against the use of ‘gamification’ within trading apps, telling operators that they must review design features that push investors to treat the stock market like a video game.

The regulator said that the game-like elements in trading apps "risk prompting consumers to take actions against their own interest", citing examples of celebratory messages for making trades, badges, and in-app points, which can be tracked in leaderboards.

Along with the warning, the FCA published research finding that customers using gamified trading apps are exposed to high-risk investments, and some appear to exhibit behaviours similar to problem gambling.

While the FCA said gamification can be used to "engage consumers positively", it is currently being used in ways that could mislead investors or lead to poor outcomes and problematic behaviours.

The regulator added that it plans to do further research into trading app use and design features, especially around the financial vulnerabilities for investors on the apps.

"Some product design features could be contributing to problematic, even gambling-like, investor behaviour," said Sarah Pritchard, executive director of markets at the FCA.

"We expect all firms that offer stock trading to consumers to review and, where appropriate, make improvements to their products based on these findings," she added.

"They should also ensure they are providing support to their customers, particularly those in vulnerable circumstances or those showing signs of problem gambling behaviour."

