abrdn Japan investment trust NAV falls 7.5% in period of 'uphill struggle'

The trust's discount to NAV for the six months to the end of September was 17.8%.

This compared to an increase of 10.1% a year ago. The trust also underperformed its benchmark, which was down 5.5%.

Share price total return for the six month period was -14.3%, while a year ago it was up by 12.1%. In the year to the end of September, the share price total return was down 31.9%.

Price per share was 535p, compared to 635p at the end of March. Dividend per share was 5p, down from 6p for the same period a year ago.

In a statement, chair Karen Brade said rising inflation and muted growth expectations meant that the six month period to 30 September 2022 was "something of an uphill struggle for Japanese equities".

She pointed out the TOPIX index ended down 5.5% and, with rising interest rates and weaker investment sentiment globally, the quality companies favoured by the trust's manager "underperformed".

She added: "In such a macro-driven market, and with signs of slowing growth and potential weakening demand, your manager has taken a very cautious approach to the portfolio, seeking to ensure that the companies in which they invest are resilient to the macro backdrop, while reducing exposure to those with a weaker outlook, such as technology companies."

Kwok Chern-Yeh & Hisashi Arakawa, managers of the investment trust, said against a backdrop of economic slowdown they are "selectively working on opportunities, and resizing positions, to ensure that the Company's holdings are resilient in this economic environment".

They added: "We remain convinced that investment in companies with strong management with experience of varied economic cycles, robust balance sheets and companies with pricing power able to pass on increasing costs will deliver healthy returns over the medium to long term."