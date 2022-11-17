abrdn Japan investment trust NAV falls 7.5% in period of 'uphill struggle'

Discount up to 17.8%

clock • 2 min read
The trust's discount to NAV for the six months to the end of September was 17.8%.
Image:

The trust's discount to NAV for the six months to the end of September was 17.8%.

abrdn Japan investment trust has reported its net asset value fell 7.5% in the six months to the end of September, during a period it described as “an uphill struggle”.

This compared to an increase of 10.1% a year ago. The trust also underperformed its benchmark, which was down 5.5%.

Share price total return for the six month period was -14.3%, while a year ago it was up by 12.1%. In the year to the end of September, the share price total return was down 31.9%.

Price per share was 535p, compared to 635p at the end of March. Dividend per share was 5p, down from 6p for the same period a year ago.

The discount to NAV for the six months to the end of September was 17.8%. At the end of March it had been 11%.

abrdn shutters Eastern European fund

In a statement, chair Karen Brade said rising inflation and muted growth expectations meant that the six month period to 30 September 2022 was "something of an uphill struggle for Japanese equities". 

She pointed out the TOPIX index ended down 5.5% and, with rising interest rates and weaker investment sentiment globally, the quality companies favoured by the trust's manager "underperformed". 

She added: "In such a macro-driven market, and with signs of slowing growth and potential weakening demand, your manager has taken a very cautious approach to the portfolio, seeking to ensure that the companies in which they invest are resilient to the macro backdrop, while reducing exposure to those with a weaker outlook, such as technology companies."

abrdn merges UK and European equity teams

Kwok Chern-Yeh & Hisashi Arakawa, managers of the investment trust, said against a backdrop of economic slowdown they are "selectively working on opportunities, and resizing positions, to ensure that the Company's holdings are resilient in this economic environment".

They added: "We remain convinced that investment in companies with strong management with experience of varied economic cycles, robust balance sheets and companies with pricing power able to pass on increasing costs will deliver healthy returns over the medium to long term."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Laura Miller

View profile
More from Laura Miller

'Deep recession amid policy headwinds': Industry reacts to £55bn fiscal squeeze

Investec reveals £350m share buyback as FUM falls 7.6%

More on Investment Trusts

The reduction in the trust's discount contributed to a share price return over the six months of 10.7%.
Investment Trusts

Biotech Growth trust NAV up 10% despite 'very difficult period'

Outperforms its benchmark

Laura Miller
clock 16 November 2022 • 2 min read
Dividends paid during the period increased 20% to £7.8m.
Investment Trusts

Schroder REIT dividends up 20% as NAV falls

NAV fell to £366m

Laura Miller
clock 16 November 2022 • 1 min read
Annabel Brodie-Smith (pictured), is communications director of Association of Investment Companies
Investment Trusts

Merger magic: What is driving the increase for investment companies?

Three in 2022

Annabel Brodie-Smith
clock 16 November 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 22 preview: What should markets expect?

15 November 2022 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement 22: 'Double whammy against investors' with hit on dividend and CGT allowances

17 November 2022 • 2 min read
03

Paris overtakes London as Europe's most valuable stock market

14 November 2022 • 1 min read
04

Autumn Statement 22: Cost of living help set out for energy, pensions and wages

17 November 2022 • 2 min read
05

AXA IM poaches UK wholesale sales director from Bellevue

14 November 2022 • 1 min read
06

Nine key takeaways from Autumn Statement 22

17 November 2022 • 4 min read
17 Nov
United Kingdom
Award

Investment Company of the Year Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot