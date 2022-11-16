Biotech Growth trust NAV up 10% despite 'very difficult period'

The reduction in the trust's discount contributed to a share price return over the six months of 10.7%.

The results meant the trust beat the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index, its benchmark, which returned 6.8% during the same time.

Price per share for the trust, which is co-managed by Geoffrey C. Hsu, increased to 994p, up from 898p at the end of March.

The discount of share price to NAV per share is 5.3%, down from 6.3%.

When combined with the increase in NAV, this reduction in the discount contributed to a share price return over the six months of 10.7%.

A number of factors contributed to improvements in the trust's performance, including increased levels of merger and acquisition activity, and an improved regulatory and political backdrop in the USA, a statement from the investment company said.

The investment company's NAV also benefited from the depreciation in sterling over the period by 15.2% against the U.S. dollar, being the currency in which the majority of its investments are denominated.

Gearing over the period also contributed 0.6% to the NAV performance.

Gearing was reduced from 8.4% to 6.6% and the portfolio manager aims to keep gearing in the 5-10% range, but it is anticipated gearing will be at the upper end of that range in the future.

The trust has maintained some exposure to ‘crossover' investments (in an investment company's last private funding round prior to an initial public offering) and to Chinese biotech.

Investments in China represented 10.3% of the portfolio as at the period end.

Despite satisfactory underlying performance, the value of these investments fell as a result of investors' concerns about China.

The trust's manager "continues to believe in" the high levels of innovation found in the biotechnology sector in China, but the difficult local macroeconomic and regulatory environments "are proving to be a deterrent to further investment".

The trust called the macroeconomic conditions "extremely challenging", but added there are a number of potential catalysts for a return to a more positive environment.

The statement added: "Most importantly, in the biotechnology sector itself, the industry pipeline is growing and the sector continues to offer compelling innovation based on exciting new drug technologies."

While the current market backdrop may present some headwinds, the trust Board added it believes over the longer term the attractions of the sector and the positioning of the portfolio "will generate attractive absolute and relative returns for investors".