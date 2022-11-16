Climate change and environmental issues were found to be their clients’ top ESG concern.

The Russell Investments' eighth annual ESG Manager Survey spoke to 236 asset managers, where around 30% have less than $10bn in assets under management, and 33% more than $100bn.

Climate change and environmental issues were found to be their clients' top ESG concern, with 68% of European managers identifying it as most important, up from 60% in 2021.

However, managers are struggling to get good enough information to invest in line with a green agenda.

Among fixed income firms, 41% of survey respondents said they have ESG-related data for developed market sovereign bonds, while only 27% have some form of carbon data in this segment.

Young fundpicker: The ESG dilemma

A fifth of fixed income firms have some form of ESG data in the securitised bond market, while only 8% of them have some form of carbon data in this segment.

Yoshie Phillips, head of fixed income ESG Investing at Russell Investments, said the results highlight further improvements are still needed around ESG data.

She said: "In the corporate bonds space, there are still several challenges such as disclosure practices in privately held companies or applying carbon measures in green bonds."

"Outside corporate issuers, ESG-related reporting continues to evolve in an unstructured fashion due to the absence of clear industry standards," she added.

Proposed frameworks to account for sovereign issuers' emissions is, she said, "a welcome development".

Carbon emissions data ranked as the most reported ESG profile metric at 87%, the survey found. Many firms assign qualitative ESG scores, while carbon data is more often scientific based.

While carbon emissions data captures a snapshot of an entity, the survey revealed a growing trend toward evaluating the energy transition with forward-looking views from fund managers' in-house analysts.

Investors increasingly sceptical on asset management ESG claims

Increasingly asset managers are also collaborating with industry organisations focused on the energy transition such as the Transition Pathway, the Science Based Targets and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiatives.

A fifth (26%) of the respondents are signatories to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiatives, up from 10% last year, the survey found.

On the more stringent Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) requirements coming into force next year, the survey revealed mixed results in terms of existing products meeting clients' sustainability preferences under the updated EU MiFID rules.

At the time of the research, only a handful of firms were able to meet clients' preferences for the Principal Adverse Impacts (28%) and sustainable investments (24%), and less so for the EU taxonomy (10%).

Investors are very much focused on climate and environmental issues more broadly, and other ESG issues do not resonate nearly as strongly anywhere, the survey found.

However among other ESG issues, US respondents reported relatively higher engagement from clients on issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

MiFID II meets ESG and EU regulation

The survey also shows growing efforts to incorporate DEI practices in asset management.

Among those reporting their DEI statistics, 54% have less than 20% women and 40% have less than 20% ethnic minorities in their investment teams.

Meanwhile, 4% of the respondents have more than 40% women and 17% have more than 40% ethnic minorities in their investment teams.

Jihan Diolosa, head of global ESG Strategy at Russell Investments, said as ESG integration "reaches universal recognition" within the asset management community, there remains a very diverse range of views as to how these considerations should be addressed.

She added: "We see significant variation in the underlying client needs which asset managers are having to cater for."

"This poses a real challenge for managers - one of the big issues identified in our survey - and has led to a rapid growth in the number of ESG and sustainable solutions as investment providers seek to meet these needs."