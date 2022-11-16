Global ETF inflows more than triple in October as investor confidence recovers

Equities gained €79.9bn in October, making it the most popular asset class among global investors.

This is the first time inflows have topped €100bn since March, a sign that investor confidence may be recovering after several months of slow flows into the space.

The US market added €88.4bn to ETFs over the month, while Asian and European investors allocated €13.7bn and €9bn, respectively.

Equities gained €79.9bn in October, making it the most popular asset class among global investors, with North American stocks in particular attracting the most inflows at €49.4bn.

Unlike the North America and Asia, European equity ETFs gained less than European fixed income, with investors adding €3.7bn to the asset class versus €5.6bn, respectively.

European fixed income ESG ETFs gained €1.1bn, with ESG Eurozone corporate bonds adding close to €600m - making up 22% of the total inflows allocated to European corporate debt ETFs (€2.8bn).

Following the same trend in September, European ESG equity ETFs made up the majority of European equity allocations, with €3.2bn inflows. Investor appetite for climate ETFs continued, with €658m inflows.

Smart beta outflows continued in October as investors pulled €336m from this product range. Quality factor ETFs lost €960m, while minimum volatility products gained €401m.

China focused funds saw €489m in withdrawals, while investors redeemed €240m from Asian emerging markets in October.

Fixed income options had €34.2bn worth of inflows, with government bonds gaining €16bn and corporate debt adding €11.8bn. All regions obtained positive inflows, with US investors leading the way with €27.4bn of new money.

Eurozone and US high yield bonds had €448m and €164m added, respectfully, which Amundi analysts said reflected some indication of a renewed interest in the asset class. However, high yield world indices saw outflows of €120m.

Within government debt, US government debt across all maturities attracted €3bn in October, with US short-term being the most popular strategy. Withdrawals were made from Eurozone short-term of €368m and Eurozone medium duration (€157m).