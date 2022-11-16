Global ETF inflows more than triple in October as investor confidence recovers

Equities gained €79.9bn

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
Equities gained €79.9bn in October, making it the most popular asset class among global investors.
Image:

Equities gained €79.9bn in October, making it the most popular asset class among global investors.

Global exchange-traded funds attracted €111bn inflows in October, over a threefold increase on the previous month, the latest ETF Market Flows, analysis by Amundi shows.

This is the first time inflows have topped €100bn since March, a sign that investor confidence may be recovering after several months of slow flows into the space. 

The US market added €88.4bn to ETFs over the month, while Asian and European investors allocated €13.7bn and €9bn, respectively.

Equities gained €79.9bn in October, making it the most popular asset class among global investors, with North American stocks in particular attracting the most inflows at €49.4bn. 

Amundi converts two ETFs into Article 8 funds

Unlike the North America and Asia, European equity ETFs gained less than European fixed income, with investors adding €3.7bn to the asset class versus €5.6bn, respectively.

European fixed income ESG ETFs gained €1.1bn, with ESG Eurozone corporate bonds adding close to €600m - making up 22% of the total inflows allocated to European corporate debt ETFs (€2.8bn).

Following the same trend in September, European ESG equity ETFs made up the majority of European equity allocations, with €3.2bn inflows. Investor appetite for climate ETFs continued, with €658m inflows.

Smart beta outflows continued in October as investors pulled €336m from this product range. Quality factor ETFs lost €960m, while minimum volatility products gained €401m.

China focused funds saw €489m in withdrawals, while investors redeemed €240m from Asian emerging markets in October. 

Fixed income options had €34.2bn worth of inflows, with government bonds gaining €16bn and corporate debt adding €11.8bn. All regions obtained positive inflows, with US investors leading the way with €27.4bn of new money. 

Amundi hires new deputy head of ETF sales

Eurozone and US high yield bonds had €448m and €164m added, respectfully, which Amundi analysts said reflected some indication of a renewed interest in the asset class. However, high yield world indices saw outflows of €120m. 

Within government debt, US government debt across all maturities attracted €3bn in October, with US short-term being the most popular strategy. Withdrawals were made from Eurozone short-term of €368m and Eurozone medium duration (€157m).

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Blackrock adds new impact bonds strategy to Global Funds range

Janus Henderson appoints chair as Gillingwater retires

More on ETFs

The ETF will target an annual decarbonisation rate of 7%.
ETFs

Fidelity International expands climate range with high yield bond ETF

High yield corporate bonds

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 14 November 2022 • 1 min read
The ETFs will track are the Bloomberg-MSCI Euro/USD Corporate SRI PAB indices.
ETFs

DWS expands number of Paris-aligned Xtrackers corporate bond ETFs

Seven ETFs affected

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 09 November 2022 • 1 min read
Equity flows as a whole were up, increasing from $31.6bn to $79bn in October
ETFs

ETF inflows surge to $111bn in October

EM sees sixteenth month of inflows

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 08 November 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Partner Insight: The compelling opportunities created by the Inflation Reduction Act

10 November 2022 • 6 min read
02

Industry Voice: Five questions answered on… Asian equities

10 November 2022 • 5 min read
03

Autumn Statement 22 preview: What should markets expect?

15 November 2022 • 4 min read
04

Paris overtakes London as Europe's most valuable stock market

14 November 2022 • 1 min read
05

Majedie Investment trust appoints new manager

10 November 2022 • 2 min read
06

AXA IM poaches UK wholesale sales director from Bellevue

14 November 2022 • 1 min read
17 Nov
United Kingdom
Award

Investment Company of the Year Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot