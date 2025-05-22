JPMAM: We were 20-years late to the ETF party

Speaking at JPMAM's annual media summit held at its offices in London, Travis Spence, global head of ETFs and Jon Maier, chief ETF strategist at the firm, coined 2025 the "year of the active ETF," pointing to the $521bn global flows into the products so far, versus the dire $156bn in outflows from open-ended funds. Global asset management industry reaches record $128trn AUM as active ETFs boom It forecasts that active ETFs will reach $6trn collectively in assets under management by 2030, with active UCITs hitting $400bn. So far, JPMAM has thrown its weight behind the active ETF off...