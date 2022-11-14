Nick Train 'bewildered' that his stocks are not staples of every UK pension fund

Eve Maddock-Jones
Nick Train (pictured), manager of Finsbury Growth & Income
Nick Train, manager of Finsbury Growth & Income

Nick Train, manager of the Finsbury Growth & Income trust, has been “pleased” with the performance of a number of his holdings in October, despite returns trailing the benchmark.

In the latest monthly factsheet, it revealed the trust's net asset value was up by 0.4% and its share price had increased by 0.8%, while the FTSE All-Share index was up 3.1% for October.

The trust has been one of many major portfolios that has struggled to stay ahead of the market amid rising costs and inflation, but Train has stood by his calls into consumer brand owners, companies he feels are "durable businesses" that can protect against these macroeconomic factors.

One of the stocks highlighted for October was Mondelez, an American company which took over Cadbury in 2019.

In the update, Train said that he imagines "most investors want a proportion of their portfolio invested in a business like Mondelez", stating it could "deliver inflation protection and steady real growth through good times and bad".

The company had a positive Q3, with earnings up 16% and its net revenues had increased by 8.1% year-on-year.

Nick Train doubles down on Finsbury Growth & Income's worst performer

In a more casual statement, the firm's chair and CEO Dirk Van de Put commented that in spite of the cost of living crisis and many consumers switching to own brand options, "we see consumers saying chocolate is something they cannot live without".

Another major consumer brand Train stood by was Unilever, which had a 10.5% revenue increase year-on-year, according to its Q3 results.

The Finsbury manager said this was due to comprised price increases of 12% and volume declines of 1.5%, "a reassuringly low rate of attrition".

Unilever increased its full year underlying sales growth forecast to above 8% and added it expects to reach its target of 16% operating margin, a decrease of two percentage points on last year, but this was within its forecast range of 16 to 17%.

Owner of Hellmann's, Magnum ice-cream and Rexona, Train said the company's assertion that these "mega brands retain both pricing power and growth potential, even in these tougher times" was "credible".

Outside of the staple consumer brand stocks, Train doubled down on his London Stock Exchange holding, and stated it "bewildered" him that a company of this scale (£40bn) and potential was not "a cornerstone holding in every UK pension fund".

In its recent quarterly update, the stock's underlying revenue had increased by 7%, maintain its cost and profit margin targets.

Nick Train: Why portfolio's biggest loss-maker still has bright future ahead

Included in the monthly update, Train said LSE was reaping the benefits of its acquisition of Refinitiv earlier this year, which is acquired for £27bn.

"LSE's claim that the acquisition of Refinitiv has brought a meaningful enhancement of the quality of the company and its long- term growth rate seems better founded with each passing quarterly update," Train said.

"Of the companies noted above, some saw share price rises on these reports, others dell. Such is the way of stock markets," he added.

Looking ahead, the manager reaffirmed that his focus was on investing in durable businesses which were "so critical through this period of economic and macro-economic uncertainty" and to ensure its clients' savings.

