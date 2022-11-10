Deuterium Capital Management launches long/short macro fund

Led by manager John Ricciardi

Deuterium Capital Management, the US based asset manager, has launched a long/short daily-dealing fund, Investment Week can reveal.

The Global Dynamic Allocation Long/Short fund will be led by manager John Ricciardi and uses the same models and algorithms as the firm's long-only Global Dynamic Allocation fund.

Using the same macroeconomic inputs and scoring systems as the firm's long-only fund, it will target four unique portfolios: global equity futures, US equity sectors, USD versus major currency and major sovereign bond futures.

The fund will target 10% to 12% returns with a Sharpe ratio of greater than one and has been seeded with $25m.

HSBC AM launches EM sustainable corporate bond fund

Deuterium has been running a simulation of a long/short fund alongside the firm's long-only strategy since 2013 and reported that it had seen a cumulative net return of 163% and an annualised return of 11%.

The fund aims to generate positive returns in all market conditions over a rolling three-year period by investing in a range of equities, debt, currencies, commodities, property and cash.

It will use a "global, long-term and dynamic" model, which will be adjusted occasionally through short-term tactical asset allocation shifts in attempts to anticipate "changing market, fiscal and political conditions".

Ricciardi said: "The long-short version of our Global Dynamic Allocation fund is being launched in response to demand from investors for a highly diversified product that has the potential to take advantage of our macro investment analytics with both long and short positions in very liquid markets.

"With rising interest rates and a recessionary environment, we believe that this fund can take advantage of large price movements, both on the long and short side, in the event of significant market reversals."

He added: "Our long-only fund recently celebrated its tenth anniversary. Most active funds fail to stand the test of time and close or merge before they reach their tenth birthdays.

"We believe that the key to our longevity has been delivering sustained performance while many of the underperforming funds have been forced to close. We would like to replicate that success with our long/short product."

