Brown Advisory makes two hires to Global Sustainable Fixed Income team

Yacine El-Mohri and Eriko Miyazaki-Ross

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Yacine El-Mohri, one of the two hires to Brown Advisory's Global Sustainable Fixed Income team.
Image:

Yacine El-Mohri, one of the two hires to Brown Advisory's Global Sustainable Fixed Income team.

Brown Advisory has appointed Yacine El-Mohri and Eriko Miyazaki-Ross as analysts to the firm’s Global Sustainable Fixed Income team.

El-Mohri joined from BNP Paribas, where he previously worked as a financials credit trading desk analyst and specialised in European banks and insurers.

Miyazaki-Ross joined from Global Evolution, where she was an emerging markets corporate credit portfolio manager and UK branch manager, and was responsible for managing portfolios and overseeing the corporate credit investment committee.

Both analysts will be based in the firm's London office.

The appointments follow by a push for growth in the firm's fixed income wing, having launched the Brown Advisory's Global Sustainable Total Return Bond strategy earlier this year.

Logie Fitzwilliams, head of international business and global head of sales at the firm, said: "Yacine and Eriko bring with them a wealth of analytical experience from well recognised institutions, and it is clear their expertise will add yet further depth to our already accomplished and growing fixed income proposition which is seeing strong client demand."

Myerberg added: "We are excited about the opportunities being presented to us in global fixed income, and Yacine and Eriko will be key contributors to our team in our continued quest to produce best-in-class returns for our investors."

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
