Morningstar launches industry's first unicorn indices

Eleven new trackers

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Morningstar said the market has been difficult for index providers to track due to its illiquidity, lack of reporting standards and no mark-to-market pricing capability
Image:

Morningstar said the market has been difficult for index providers to track due to its illiquidity, lack of reporting standards and no mark-to-market pricing capability

Morningstar has launched a set of 11 indices that track unicorns at a global, regional and single country level.

The Morningstar PitchBook Global Unicorn indices aim to provide insights into privately held venture capital companies with valuations of over $1bn.

The firm said that this is the first index series to "provide daily insights into the behaviour and performance" of late-stage venture capital backed companies.

"In today's market, investors are increasingly looking to non-traditional asset classes like private markets for portfolio diversification and investment opportunity," said Ron Bundy, president of Morningstar Indexes.

Private capital markets have grown substantially in the last decade, as more companies stay private longer. The growth of unicorns such as Instacart, Stripe and ByteDance has attracted attention, but are often only accessible to sophisticated or institutional investors.

Morningstar said the market has been difficult for index providers to track due to its illiquidity, lack of reporting standards and no mark-to-market pricing capability.

Using a three factor mark-to-model pricing methodology to provide more frequent valuations for the asset class, the indices use a range of valuation measures and comparable data from private and public market peers.

"Our new unicorn indices will go a long way toward bringing transparency to what has become a significant segment of the capital markets," added Sanjay Arya, head of innovation for Morningstar Indexes.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Octopus Investments launches £175m fundraise for Titan VCT

Deuterium Capital Management launches long/short macro fund

More on VCTs/EIS

Octopus have launched a £175m fundraise for the firm’s Titan VCT.
VCTs/EIS

Octopus Investments launches £175m fundraise for Titan VCT

New manager Malcolm Ferguson

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 10 November 2022 • 2 min read
Fundsmith CEO Terry Smith
ESG

Fundsmith and Baillie Gifford dropped from ACE 40 list

Schroders fund added

Laura Miller
clock 02 November 2022 • 2 min read
Trevor Hope, manager of the Mobeus VCTs and CIO at Gresham House Ventures
VCTs/EIS

Gresham House works on complimentary funds for Mobeus VCTs amid fundraising

Act as feeders to existing VCTs

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 25 October 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Partner Insight: The compelling opportunities created by the Inflation Reduction Act

10 November 2022 • 6 min read
02

Jeremy Hunt to outline £60bn in tax rises and spending cuts in Autumn Budget - reports

07 November 2022 • 1 min read
03

Chancellor Hunt mulls dividend tax hit to fill £50bn fiscal hole

04 November 2022 • 1 min read
04

Relationship between FTSE boards and asset managers badly deteriorating

07 November 2022 • 2 min read
05

Hunt moves to U-turn Truss investment zones - reports

09 November 2022 • 1 min read
06

abrdn sales veteran Stuart McGlynn departs after 24 years

08 November 2022 • 1 min read
15 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

PA At Retirement Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot