Majedie Investment trust appoints new manager

Marylebone, which manages about $400m in assets, has three pronged investment strategy: "eclectic special investments", allocation to specialist fund managers and a portfolio of listed equities.

The manager will build a "bespoke portfolio" for the trust based on these strategies.

In a stock exchange announcement, the board of the trust said it would be "increasingly important to identify differentiated sources of performance from the large and growing set of less researched opportunities that are available within this wider investment mandate".

Majedie has been struggling in performance terms and with its discount. It has double digit share price loss across one, three and five years, according to Morningstar figures and its discount is 26.1%.

However, the board said it is "aware of investors" that have expressed an interest in becoming shareholders and hopes these will narrow the NAV and improve liquidity of the trust.

Along with the change of manager, the board plans to put forward a new investment policy. If approved by shareholders the policy, will be amended to pursue a "high-conviction, long-term approach" that is not constrained geographically or by benchmark.

It will also change its target to an annualised total return, net of fees and expenses, of at least 4% above UK CPI over a a rolling five-year period. There will be a quarterly dividend, initially expected to be 0.75% of NAV.

The policy will be voted on at the AGM help in January next year.

Dan Higgins, founder of Marylebone Partners, said: "We are extremely excited to be appointed as the investment manager of an investment trust with such a long and distinguished history.

"The listed and closed-ended format will enable us to take advantage of the full range of investments within our scope, giving a new client base access to these opportunities. After the recent dislocations caused by economic and geopolitical concerns, we see greater opportunity than for many years."

Marylebone's annual management fee is 0.9% of market cap up to £150m; 0.75% between £150m-£250m; and 0.65% thereafter. There is a fee cap of 5% to NAV and the asset manager will wave 50% of the management fee for a 12 month period.

The trust will also receive an interest in Marylebone Partners, entitling it to 7.5% of residual profits and capital.