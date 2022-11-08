M&G Investments makes senior appointments in global equity team

Nicholas Cunningham is made deputy fund manager on M&G's Global Listed Infrastructure and Global Themes strategies.
Nicholas Cunningham is made deputy fund manager on M&G's Global Listed Infrastructure and Global Themes strategies.

M&G Investments has appointed a deputy fund manager and senior analyst to its global equity team.

Nicholas Cunningham will become deputy fund manager on the firm's £4bn Global Listed Infrastructure and £3bn Global Themes strategies.

Cunningham will work alongside lead manager Alex Araujo from January 2023, subject to regulatory approval.

The upcoming deputy 16 years of experience in the industry, primarily in the Asia Pacific region. He joined M&G in 2019 from Dymon Asia Capital, having started his career at the Macquarie Group.

Meanwhile, Son Tung Nguyen has been promoted to senior analyst, having worked at M&G as an investment analyst since 2016.

The new promotions come after analysts Ana-Cristina Mutilica and Georgi Gunchev were added to the global equity team earlier this year.

Fabiana Fedeli, CIO of equities and multi-assets at M&G, said: "The strong performance of the Global Listed Infrastructure and Global Themes strategies under Alex Araujo and his team's tenure showcases the in-depth expertise and solid and repeatable investment process, which have earned increasingly greater recognition among our clients.

"Nicholas joining the team will continue to strengthen such expertise and further help our clients take advantage of the opportunities within global equities."

