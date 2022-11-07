COP27: Sunak declares climate action 'right thing to do'

Fresh national climate commitments and accessible food outlets were seemingly in short supply at COP27 today, fuelling a palpable sense of frustration within the walls of the UN Climate Summit as world leaders took to the stage at the Red Sea beach resort of Sharm El Sheikh.

While tens of thousands of attendees reportedly braved lengthy queues in an attempt to get hold of so much as a croissant or an overpriced sandwich to sustain them through the summit today, world leaders offered similarly little in the way of new pledges from the conference main stage, repeatedly highlighting the need for bolder action to slash global emissions but failing to come forward with much in the way of new climate funding or emissions goals.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak provided a case in point, appearing late in the afternoon on the main stage following his last minute decision to attend the summit, he declared that he remained committed to climate action both at home and overseas because it was "the right thing to do". But green groups were left underwhelmed, after the government confirmed its commitment today to treble climate adaptation funding and support a series of new forest protection projects would come from existing climate finance budgets.

However, there were strong signals from the main stage throughout the day as to the key issues that are likely to dominate proceedings over the next two weeks in Egypt with climate finance, loss and damage, and action on nature-based solutions unsurprisingly to the fore.

The star-studded line up of speakers for the high-level segment of the two-week summit saw UN Secretary-General António Guterres lay down the gauntlet with a series of warnings and exhortations for industrialised nations to step up to the plate with more climate finance and ambitious decarbonisation plans.

He called for a "Climate Solidarity Pact" between richer and poorer nations geared towards helping climate vulnerable countries ramp up renewable energy capacity and end dependence on fossil fuels, with a particular onus on stopping new coal plants being built. Countries in the OECD should aim to phase out coal completely by 2030, with the rest of the world following suit by 2040, he said.

As the world's two biggest economies and emitters, the US and China have particular responsibility for making such a "historic" pact a reality, said Guterres, as he called on the two superpowers to come together in the mutual interests of the planet, despite their political differences.

"It is either a Climate Solidarity Pact - or a Collective Suicide Pact," Guterres warned.

And, echoing the demands of many developing nations, Guterres stressed that progress on loss and damage - a thorny issue surrounding new forms funding for climate vulnerable nations facing the brunt of global warming impacts - should serve as a "litmus test" for the success of COP27 as a whole.

"Loss and damage can no longer be swept under the rug," he said. "It is a moral imperative. It is a fundamental question of international solidarity and climate justice. Those who contributed least to the climate crisis are reaping the whirlwind sewn by others, and many are blindsided by impacts for which they have no warning or means of preparation.

"This COP must agree on a clear, timebound roadmap reflective of the scale and urgency of the challenge, and that roadmap must deliver effective institutional arrangements for financing."

The UN chief kicked off two days of speeches when scores of world leaders are scheduled to speak, before diplomats and negotiating teams get down to hammering out the details of potential new agreements on a host of issues over the remainder of the next fortnight.

The summit takes place against a hugely challenging backdrop dominated by Russia's war in Ukraine, soaring energy prices, food shortages and famine, and a looming economic downturn in many parts of the world. However, hopes remain that governments and the private sector will harness the opportunity to reaffirm and build on their climate commitments.

To that end, there were some positive signs of fresh momentum, which emerged from the summit and its sidelines today.

UK joins Forests and Climate Leaders' Partnership

Having finally been persuaded to put in an appearance at the summit, Sunak today (8 November) announced a flurry of funding announcements aimed at supporting developing nations.

He was one of 26 world leaders to back the launch of today's Forests and Climate Leaders' Partnership (FCLP), which aims to formalise and boost accountability surrounding the headline global pledge made at COP26 last year to halt and reverse forest loss by 2030. The backers of the new group, which also include the EU, together represent over a third of the world's forests and almost 60% of global GDP.

To date, $12bn in public and private finance has been pledged to the cause, with another $4.5bn expected at COP27. As part of that, the UK government today said it would funnel £65m into the nature pillar of the global Climate Investment Fund to support Indigenous people and local communities in forest-threatened regions, as well as £90m to help protect the Congo Basin.

"For too long the world's forests have been undervalued and underestimated," said Sunak. "They are one of the great natural wonders of our world, and with the loss of our forests accounting for more than 10% of global emissions, protecting them is one of the best ways of getting us back on track to 1.5°C."

Sunak also met with Kenya's new president, William Ruto, at the summit today to announce plans to fast-track six green investment projects collectively worth KES500bn (£3.6bn) as part of a strategic partnership between the UK and the east African nation.

The projects include new geothermal and solar energy production, a 1GW hydropower scheme, green regeneration of central Nairobi, and a climate-resilient agriculture hub for the Lake Victoria region that is expected to create 2,000 direct jobs while boosting income for a further 20,000 farmers.

The UK remains behind on climate finance commitments made as part of the pledge by industrialised nations to deliver $100bn of climate finance from 2020 onwards, but today's partnership with Kenya should help it edge closer towards its goal.