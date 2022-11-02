Neuberger Berman launches event driven fund

The managers will dynamically allocate capital to sub-strategies displaying the highest risk-adjusted returns

The Neuberger Berman Event Driven fund aims to generate absolute returns by taking advantage of the mispricing that occurs as a result of corporate change, such as IPOs and mergers and acquisitions.

In environments with high corporate activity, the managers said they will "dynamically allocate capital to the sub-strategies displaying the highest risk-adjusted returns".

Led by Rotter, the team of seven on the UCITS fund will work with the firm's equity research department. It is designed to perform well in all cycles, but particularly in times of market volatility.

The firm added that the fund will use a "a multi-strategy approach with robust risk management to minimise market beta and factor exposure".

Sophisticated investors or wholesale investors will pay a 5% entry charge and 2.2% ongoing charge over the year, while institutional investors will pay no entry fee and a 1.2% ongoing charge over the year. This is accompanied by a 1% management fee.

Rotter said: "The last six months have seen investors flock to safety as geopolitics, inflation and rising rates continue to heighten volatility across markets.

"Through this event driven UCITS fund, we can offer investors a unique approach to capturing absolute returns from ongoing swings in sentiment.

"As a client focused firm, it is important we build on the depth and breadth of our team and provide solutions to the challenges our investors are experiencing at the time they most need it."

Jose Cosio, head of global intermediary ex US at Neuberger Berman, added: "Investors are facing a turbulent period and are increasingly looking for true diversification within portfolios.

"We are pleased to offer clients a strategy with market neutral positioning and risk-adjusted returns managed by a deep bench of expert investors with varied backgrounds from hedge funds to investment banking."