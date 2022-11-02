Rishi Sunak to attend COP27 climate summit to 'deliver on Glasgow's legacy'

Rishi Sunak will now attend the COP27 in Egypt next week after reversing his previous decision to avoid the UN climate summit, stating today that "there is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change".

The new Prime Minister announced the decision on Twitter this morning, marking yet another major U-turn after facing huge pressure over the past week to demonstrate the UK's commitment to global climate action on the world stage at the conference, which kicks off in Sharm El Sheikh next week.

In his statement this morning, Sunak said there was "no energy security without investing in renewables" and that he would be attending COP27 next week in order to "deliver on Glasgow's legacy of building a secure and sustainable future".

Last week, Downing Street said Sunak would not be attending the UN summit in order to concentrate fully on preparing for the UK's Budget announcement on 17 November, citing the acute economic crisis facing UK families and businesses this winter as his top priority.

The announcement prompted widespread public criticism from opposition MPs, business figures, green groups, and even figures from within the PM's own party, with outgoing COP26 President Alok Sharma in recent days voicing his disappointment at Sunak's decision to snub the summit.

Boris Johnson, who made several appearances at COP26 in Glasgow last year as then PM, piled further pressure on his former Chancellor after yesterday revealing that he planned to fly to Sharm El Sheikh for the summit, claiming he had been personally invited by the Egyptian government.

But Sunak's statement reversing his decision today offers the clearest signal yet that the PM views climate action, net zero and clean energy as central to securing the UK's long-term economic growth and prosperity, and may serve to up the ante ahead of the government's Budget announcement later this month.

It means the UK PM will deliver a speech at the so-called ‘World Leaders Summit' segment of the two-week conference, which takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

The segment is set to see speeches from almost 100 world leaders including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, both of whom had already confirmed their intentions to attend COP27 in person.

After world leaders depart Sharm El Sheikh, critical talks aimed at boosting government's national climate commitments and action and encouraging richer nations to follow through on their promises to collectively deliver $100bn in finance to support climate vulnerable nations, are set to be led by country diplomats and delegations over the remaining 10 days.

Having overseen the multilateral UN climate negotiations process over the past year since taking up the reins at COP26 in Glasgow, the UK is set to hand over the COP Presidency role to Egypt at the summit.

Egypt has confirmed that its priorities for the conference are mitigation, adaptation, finance, and collaboration, with its official strapline for the summit having been announced as 'together for implementation'.

Missed climate finance pledges and the launch of a new funding mechanism for helping countries cope with climate impacts - known as 'loss and damage' in UN jargon - are expected to be among the major bones of contention during negotiations at the conference. Egypt's COP Presidency has made clear that, with the summit being hosted in Africa, it wants to see the talks address the fact that many developing nations are exposed to some of the most severe climate impacts.

However, the UK's track record on climate action will be placed under the microscope at COP27, after reports this week that the UK is currently $300m short on climate finance commitments made at previous Climate Summits.