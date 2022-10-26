YOU Asset Management makes new fund manager hire

Reporting to CIO Shane Balkham, Ayton will manage the portfolios and funds alongside Cormac Nevin and Shane Balkham, and will have a particular focus on the UK, global emerging market equities, European equities and property and real assets.

With over 27 years of experience in manager research and portfolio construction, Ayton mostly recently advised the National University of Singapore's endowment, and previously held senior positions as Alternative Investment Group and Stamford Associates.

YOU AM also made two additional hires, with Nick Heath joining as client relationship manager and Kira Parker joining as investment administration manager. Both Heath and Parker will report to CEO Derrick Dunne.

Heath will be responsible for executing the firm's business development strategy and identifying opportunities for driving its value proposition for clients. He previously held senior roles at Capital Asset Management, 7IM and Société Générale.

Parker will oversee the day-to-day trading requirements of YOU and the firm's investment administration team. She has worked in the financial industry since 2007, most recently at Liontrust Asset Management.

Dunne said: "I am delighted to welcome Nick, Chris and Kira to the team at what is an extremely exciting time for YOU. The fact that we are able to attract such high-calibre, experienced candidates is testament to our standing in the industry and the reputation we have worked so hard to build.

"We have ambitious plans to develop the business and I have no doubt we can achieve these aims by working with people like Nick, Chris and Kira, who share our central goal creating investment solutions that add genuine value to advisers and their clients."