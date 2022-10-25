Gresham House works on complimentary funds for Mobeus VCTs amid fundraising

Speaking to Investment Week, Trevor Hope, manager of the Mobeus VCTs and CIO at Gresham House Ventures, revealed that work had begun on creating a new group of funds to go alongside the VCTs.

He said: "Those funds could be specialist sort of sub sectors, or it could [invest in] things which the VCTs are not allowed to do".

Hope explained there was an "opportunity" to provide investors with a "vehicle sitting alongside the VCTs" and for companies, totally rounded support with "nothing blocking them from a strategic perspective as an investment partner".

"So there is scale and there are specialisms…those are all opportunities we can grow into," the CIO said.

Mobeus VCTs sell out in 24 hours

Hope added that this was already something the team was "interested in, and there is work going on with the project".

Discussing what the funds could look like and what function they would serve, Hope explained that many retail investors invest in VCTs for the tax benefits, since this is a key characteristic of this product, as well as access to small, unlisted or AIM-listed companies.

But investing in those types of companies does carry higher levels of risk and Hope said clients "still want risks to be managed".

Therefore, he said: "I think there is an opportunity, perhaps to have funds alongside them, which have been slightly different risk profile.

"For example, they could be absolutely focused in sort of on health care, and that has its own dedicated risk profile and it could mean that some opportunities are a little too early stage than some of the VCTs would like to do, or is appropriate for them, and that would detract investors. But that could act as a feeder funds for these VCTs, which can then come into these companies at a later stage."

Gresham House sees strong inflows amid acquisitions

The exact nature of the funds is yet to be decided but Hope was optimistic about its potential.

"It could mean that you could be on a journey, in terms of providing funding solutions for company, all the way through to the later stages. To when it IPOs or reaches a funding whereby it needs to have a wider sort of private company investing base."

This is ongoing in the background to Mobeus VCTs' busy fundraising season.

Last week, Mobeus Income & Growth VCT, Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT, Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT and The Income & Growth VCT (the Mobeus VCTs) raised £52m in three days. In one day alone, £44m was raised.

In a press release, Hope called this a "successful start" to Mobeus VCTs' latest fundraising session and said it would "enable the funds to inject fresh capital into Britain's future leaders".

"We appreciate our investors' continued confidence in the Mobeus VCTs and believe our enhanced market position will continue to attract strong deal flow," he added.