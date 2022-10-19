Transact co-founder and former CEO Ian Taylor dies aged 58

Died after a short illness

Ian Taylor, the co-founder and former chief executive of Transact, has died at the age of 58 after a short illness, it has been confirmed.

He died on 17 October and is survived by his wife Frances and three children, Patrick, Elizabeth and Annie, Transact said in a statement released today (19 October).

Taylor co-founded Transact in 1999 with Michael Howard, became chief executive in 2002 and led the business for 19 years up to its IPO in April 2018.

He stepped down as CEO in 2020 and retired from the business in February 2021.

Chief executive Jonathan Gunby said: "We are, all, desperately saddened by the news of Ian's passing. Our condolences and thoughts at this time are with Frances, Patrick, Elizabeth, Annie and their wider family.

"Ian was a true innovator and a giant of the industry, who leaves behind a legacy of a transformed world for financial advisers. He will be greatly missed, not least for his razor-sharp sense of humour."

Alex Scott, the chief executive of Transact's holding company Integrafin, also offered his condolences to Taylor's family.

