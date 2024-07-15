Likes, stocks and shares: Influence of TikTok over younger investors grows

Financial websites' influence wanes

clock • 1 min read

The use of social media to inform investment decisions among young people has almost overtaken the use of financial companies’ websites.

According to research from Hargreaves Lansdown, the use of Reddit for investment ideas among 18–34-year-olds has jumped from 17% in 2021 to 26%, and reliance on TikTok as a financial information source has increased from 12% to 20%. Meanwhile, gen Z and young millennials have simultaneously reduced their exposure to websites of financial companies when looking for information on stocks, bonds and funds. In 2021, 43% of 18–34-year-olds surveyed used financial websites, a number that sits at 29% three years later. Court date set in FCA 'Finfluencers' trial HL's head of money and mark...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Investors still bullish on soft landing prospects despite fall in global growth expectations

Ex-GAM duo to lead freshly-launched Jupiter UK Multi Cap Income fund

More on Advisory

Transact co-founder and former CEO Ian Taylor dies aged 58
Advisory

Transact co-founder and former CEO Ian Taylor dies aged 58

Died after a short illness

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 19 October 2022 • 1 min read
The Big Interview: TJ&P's Tim Whiting on becoming the 'One Ham Yard' of London IFAs
Advisory

The Big Interview: TJ&P's Tim Whiting on becoming the 'One Ham Yard' of London IFAs

Company launched in 1995

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 06 April 2022 • 5 min read
Kingswood acquires South Yorkshire IFA in £1.5m deal
Advisory

Kingswood acquires South Yorkshire IFA in £1.5m deal

UK assets hit £6.3bn

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 26 January 2022 • 1 min read
Trustpilot