The Diversity Project launches new campaign for 'business imperative' menopause support

The Diversity Project works towards an inclusive culture within the investment industry and in its latest campaign is calling for new company support systems for employees experiencing menopause.

It cited the Standard Chartered and Financial Services Skills Commission report last year, which showed one in ten employees, or 128,000 women on average a year, are actively working through menopause. But according to the group "there is fundamental evidence to prove that minimal action has been taken to support the people [menopause] impacts the most".

The Diversity Project said that "supporting employees through menopause should be seen as a business imperative", alongside issues such as gender balance and gender pay gap, two other initiatives of the group.

Helena Morrissey, chair of the Diversity Project, said she felt "more optimistic each day" about the progress already being made to "modernise workplace cultures and improve opportunities for under-represented groups".

Regarding its new topic, Morrissey said the implications of menopause and the impact it has on careers, health and wellbeing are more widely recognised and addressed, but there was still more to be done.

"From today, World Menopause Day, the Diversity Project will be encouraging member firms - now numbering nearly 100 - to support this pledge and ensure that their employees can access the support they need to improve the quality of life for women going through the menopause," she added.

Its member groups include the likes of Allianz, AXA IM, BlackRock, Capital Group and Ruffer, and in order for them to "fulfil the values of the Diversity Project" the group laid out five new targets.

First, is to create a framework for support by implementing a menopause policy.

Second, is the provision of private medical care for all employees to include menopause support as a ‘provision of care'. Where this is not available, companies should provide free access to specialist menopause care as an alternative.

Additionally, if the company's private healthcare plan does not include this option it should challenge them on it to change.

The third point is creating a better support culture by providing line managers with basic training and appointing ‘menopause champions' and mental health first aiders for additional layers of aid.

The penultimate step is championing change around menopause culture across and outside the investment industry as a whole, not just within said company.

"Campaign for mandatory GP training on the menopause [and] support the campaign for menopause to be recognised as a Protected Characteristic under The Equality Act 2010," the group said.

Finally is to commit to action. The Diversity Project set a deadline of 1 November next year for members to reviews it proposition commitment and by 1 June 2024 to see stages one to three implemented.

Monique King, a menopause workstream lead, said: "It is great that menopause has become a hot topic and less of a taboo in the workplace, but there is still a long way to go, which is why we seek to encourage senior leadership across our member firms to support and influence change"

She said both the government and businesses have the chance to make a difference on this topic "and we urge them to get behind our pledge and set an example for best practice in the workplace".