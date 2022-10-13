Albion Capital launches £50m fundraise across VCT range

The funds raised will be deployed into the VCTs’ pipeline of investment opportunities across high-growth UK businesses.

The funds raised will be deployed into the VCTs' pipeline of investment opportunities across high-growth UK businesses in the healthcare and B2B mission critical software sectors, the firm said.

Following Albion's fundraise of £96.5m earlier this year, the top up offers will aim to provide sources of capital to early-stage companies as they enter new markets and develop new products, as well as to provide further support to its existing portfolio of 60 companies.

Will Fraser-Allen, managing partner at Albion Capital, said: "2022 has proved to be Albion's busiest investment year ever and this new fundraise demonstrates our ongoing commitment to supporting these ambitious and innovative entrepreneurs."

"We have seen dramatic digital adoption in recent years, but there appears to be no slowing down of investment opportunities. We aim to continue providing a patient source of capital to UK companies who are at the forefront of this ongoing digital revolution."

According to the firm, the Albion Capital VCTs returned an average annual return of 8.4% over the 10 years to 30 June 2022, 9.6% over 5 years and 6.7% over 3 years excluding tax relief. All six VCTs have an annual dividend target of around 5% of NAV.