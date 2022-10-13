Maven VCTs seek £40m in latest share subscription offer

The firm intends to raise up to £10m for each VCT, including an over-allotment of up to £5m each for Maven VCTs 3 and 4.
Maven Capital Partners has launched a new offer for subscription for four of its venture capital trusts, seeking to raise a total of £40m.

The four VCTs, launched between 2000 and 2004, each have a portfolio composed of more than 90 UK companies. The trusts aim to deliver an annual tax-free dividend yield of 5% of net asset value, while allowing investors to benefit from up to 30% income tax relief. 

Ewan MacKinnon, partner at Maven, said: "VCTs are playing an ever-more important role in supporting the growth and success of ambitious young business, helping to stimulate both innovation and the creation of skilled employment across a range of exciting sectors." 

"Maven is proud to continue working across the UK regions, contributing to the levelling up initiative targeting areas outside London, where private company investment plays a major role in the country's economic growth and global reputation."

According to the firm, since 2009 the Maven VCTs have invested in over 400 businesses across the UK, deploying around £260m in private and AIM-listed UK companies. 

Maven said that since January 2019, the vehicles have invested more than £60m in 43 new private companies and completed 15 profitable exits with returns of up to 650%. 

The funds raised will be deployed into the VCTs’ pipeline of investment opportunities across high-growth UK businesses.
