JP Morgan Global Growth and Income: 'We have to sit down and be accountable' to SCIN shareholders

Tim Woodhouse, one of the three managers on JGGI, and Simon Crinage, head of investment trusts at JPMorgan Asset Management, sat down with Investment Week to explain how this merger had come about and how it had welcomed its new Scottish clients.

The merger between JGGI and SCIN into the former's portfolio was approved by shareholders last December following a "strategic review" of the portfolios.

Crinage said that at the time the SCIN board had conducted an independent review and it was recommended they should consider "alternative managers" to run the trust.

He said JGGI was asked to submit a proposal and, once this was accepted by shareholders the team, prepared SCIN to be absorbed into the JP Morgan trust.

Although both trusts run a global investment process and were both founded in 1887, Crinage said they had "a very different style of management" to each other.

Following its own review in 2016, JGGI revamped its dividend distribution policy to utilise the investment capital structure of the closed ended product better.

This meant the trust would makes quarterly distributions, set at the beginning of each financial year. On aggregate, the intention is to pay dividends totalling at least 4% of the NAV at the time of announcement.

To do this, Woodhouse invests in 50-90 stocks and described a "disciplined core portfolio" that was not "growthy or promises the world as long as you are willing to wait 20 years to see if those companies make it".

On the SCIN side, the previous manager took a heavily contrarian approach, applying a 'cycle of emotion' theory to his investment process, which he used to find stocks that provided downside protection by moving against the popular investment themes.

Crinage said: "[The board] ultimately decided that the investment process we had been running at JGGI for many years and the approach that we were taking was one they felt was more likely to reward their shareholders."

He said the SCIN strategy had not delivered the results the board had been expecting and had decided to change that after a tough five years.

Indeed, JGGI's investment process was one of the benefits James Will, chair of SCIN, highlighted in one of its last annual reports, where the plan and reasons for the merger were outlined to shareholders.

In preparation for the merger, the SCIN holdings were completely overturned to mirror the setup of JGGI, meaning that when the time came it was a simple case of moving assets over rather than trying to blend the two different trusts.

The merger saw the JGGI portfolio almost double in size, growing from £740m to £1.3bn. When asked if this had any impact on asset allocation, Woodhouse said the benefit of investing in large-caps meant it was "not moving the needle on these companies we are investing in".

He said: "We could liquidate this entire portfolio in under three days if we wanted to. And 99% will be under a day… If we were a Scottish Mortgage size then yes, you have to be a little bit more aware of how you trade."

Discussing the implications of this merger for shareholders, both Crinage and Woodhouse were acutely aware of the challenge of welcoming in the new clients.

Crinage said that the decision by the board to take the mandate "south of the border was a big decision".

He said: "There is a very strong Scottish investment trusts community… But they took a very bold decision and I think it was driven by what they believed was right for shareholders."

Woodhouse said: "At the end of the day, people have trusted us with their money. We want to do everything we can to make them comfortable, we want to make sure they understand the way we are going to invest.

"Because while we very much believe it and buy into the process, I think it would be naive and selfish of us to say that, just trust us we are JP Morgan, we are smart enough.

"I think we have to sit down and be accountable and explain why we believe in investing this way. And they get to look us in the eyes and saying, okay, I am going to continue to trust you with my money."

To enable this, the management will alternate hosting the AGMs between Scotland and London each year and are running a series of investor update meeting for shareholders, with the first one happening yesterday (10 October).

This balance would also be reflected in the trust's board, which is currently made-up of an even 50-50 split of four SCIN directors and four JGGI representatives. This balance will be maintained as the board goes down to six, as one director from each side is retiring at the next AGM.

Woodhouse concluded: "We have to continue to earn that trust".