Jupiter splits CIO role and pushes on with fund restructuring plans

Equities and fixed income heads

Matthew Beesley (pictured) took over from former CEO Andrew Formica on 1 October.
Matthew Beesley (pictured) took over from former CEO Andrew Formica on 1 October.

Jupiter Asset Management is splitting its CIO role into the two newly created positions of head of equities and head of fixed income, as new CEO Matthew Beesley pushes on with plans to restructure about a third of its funds.

According to Bloomberg, Jupiter will axe, merge or reposition about 30 of its approximately 100 funds. More information regarding the fund restructuring is expected to be part of the company's update to the market in its Q3 trading update on 20 October.

A spokesperson for Jupiter told Investment Week: "Amid a rapidly changing investment landscape, it is important that we retain a clear focus on growing and developing our core strategies and design our range accordingly."

"While the restructure of our product offering is ongoing, we believe we now have the right fund management teams in place across the range to address our clients' needs."

Industry reaction: Jury is out on possibility of Jupiter turnaround

As part of the changes to the CIO role, Matthew Morgan, previously investment director for fixed income and multi-asset at Jupiter, has been promoted to head of fixed income, joining the senior management team. The company is reportedly in the final stages of recruiting for the role of head of equities.

The firm said that the plans to split the CIO role into two new roles will "achieve a more effective and efficient structure to achieve our strategic future goals".

Alison Hollingshead, COO of Investment Management, who joined Jupiter in June 2022, will also join the senior management team.

The CIO role had been vacant since the start of this month, when Matthew Beesley, who previously held that position, became CEO.

Jupiter multi-asset head Talib Sheikh departs amid fund range restructuring

This comes a week after news that head of multi-asset Talib Sheikh and investment manager Joseph Chapman would be leaving before the end of the year as part of Beesley's fund restructuring plans. It had previously surfaced that the incoming CEO had plans to cut 80 jobs at the company. 

Last week, credit agency Fitch demoted its outlook on Jupiter from 'stable' to 'negative' over concerns that it is "increasingly sensitive to net fund outflows and further market valuations adjustments".

Jupiter has been struggling to capture investors' interests and loyalty amidst the market volatility this year, as its half-yearly results revealed the AUM had fallen 19% to £49bn with net outflows of £3.6bn.

