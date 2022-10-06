M&G property portfolio appoints new manager

Wood will be appointed manager of the M&G Property Portfolio and M&G Feeder of Property Portfolio, subject to regulatory approval.

Upton is set to leave the firm at the end of the year "to pursue a role elsewhere in the industry".

Wood began working on the fund in 2007, and currently has more than three decades of experience in commercial property.

He is currently an investment manager and has transacted more than £1.8bn in assets, while acquiring or managing 64% of the fund's current invested capital.

Wood will work with assistant fund manager James Mieville, along with the 16-strong fund team, to complete a comprehensive hand over of duties. He will focus on building the fund's recent performance.

The fund held £824m in assets under management as of the end of September. It holds 21.1% cash.

Tony Brown, head of M&G real estate, said: "Michael is a seasoned investor with deep knowledge across all property sectors."

Brown added: "His involvement in the fund since 2007, his experience and long standing relationships with the investment team make him ideally placed to provide continuity and leadership.

"Justin leaves with our thanks for his contribution and our very best wishes for the future."