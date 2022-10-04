Hargreaves Lansdown launches US equity fund

The HL US fund will launch on 1 November 2022 with an ongoing charges figure of 0.83%, plus the Hargreaves Lansdown platform fee of 0.45%.

According to HL, the fund is designed for long-term growth investors who are "comfortable building their own portfolios".

The fund will be an actively managed, segregated mandate fund, run by HL Fund Managers. The management team will include Roger Clark, who has worked as a fund manager at Hargreaves since 2007 and co-managed the HL Multi-Manager European and HL Multi-Manager Asia & Emerging Markets funds since their respective launches.

Ziad Gergi, who joined last year from Barclays, where he was head of multi-asset portfolio managers, will also manage the fund alongside Thomas Wells, who previously worked at Aviva Investors in the multi-asset range, and now co-manages several HL funds.

Wells said: "Every investor should invest in the US as part of a diversified portfolio. The US makes up over half of the global stock market. It is the world's biggest economy and home to some of the globe's largest companies."

Wells called the new fund a "one stop shop" for anyone wanting to invest "in the world's largest economy" because it "blends different styles", by utilising a mix of value and growth style managers.

This is the second of a total 19 funds HL plans on rolling out as part of its ‘new strategy'. The first was the multi-asset HL Growth fund, launched in December 2021.