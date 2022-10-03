Nordea Asset Management appoints head of active ownership

Cecilia Fryklöf

Cecilia Fryklöf will be stepping in a NAM's head of active ownership
Nordea Asset Management has appointed Cecilia Fryklöf as its head of active ownership.

Fryklöf joins from Nordea Group's sustainability team, where she was head of asset and wealth management, focusing on sustainability strategy and ESG regulation of Nordea Life and Pensions.

The new head has worked at the firm for over 15 years, holding a number of roles including chief analyst at Nordea Markets.

She will be replacing Katarina Hammar, who after spending 20 years at the firm left the firm back in May to join the €8bn Swedish boutique firm Lannebo Fonder.

In her new role, Fryklöf will oversee a team of seven member active ownership capability, which sits within the broader RI team, which boasts 29 individuals.

NAM has a long-term record of sustainable investing and partaking as an active shareholder. The engagement teams work with various organisations, such as UNPRI and Climate Action 100+ and its responsible investment teams focus on improving corporate governance via proxy voting. For example, last year, the team voted in more than 4,200 general meetings 

 

 

