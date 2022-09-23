Jupiter to sell Starling stake as it nears unlisted cap in UK Mid-Cap portfolio - reports

The new implied valuation of £1.5bn compares with a previous figure of more than £2.5bn following a funding round in April.

Jupiter's UK Mid Cap fund, which has a 10% ceiling on the value of its unlisted holdings, is currently finalising the deal to sell its stake in the challenger bank, Sky News reported.

Starling is the largest holding in the fund at 7.6%, leaving it vulnerable to breaching the unlisted cap, as the bank's performance in recent months compared to other listed stocks has meant it has inched closer to the limit.

The fund is down 36.6% year-to-date, according to Morningstar.

Industry reaction: Jury is out on possibility of Jupiter turnaround

The fund's other unlisted holding is a small stake in Secret Escapes, an online travel company, though it has a much lower valuation than Starling.

Sky News reported that Jupiter had valued Starling at £1.5bn, which would compare unfavourably to the bank's recent funding round in April, that saw it raise £130.5m with a valuation of £2.5bn.

However, Jupiter put the bank's value in April at closer to £2bn, people with knowledge of the details told the Financial Times.

Jupiter Q1 AUM dips as retail clients pull £1.9bn

Jupiter is set to generate over £100m from the sale, which is reported to be concluded within weeks, though it may not end up including the firm's entire holding.

Chrysalis, which is managed by Jupiter, also holds a nearly 10% stake in Starling, but is reportedly not involved in the current sale.

Yesterday (23 September), Jupiter told staff it was planning to cut its workforce by almost 15%, while CEO Andrew Formica is soon set to be replaced by Matthew Beesley.