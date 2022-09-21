Sustainable Fitch launches ESG ratings product

Sustainable Fitch has launched its ESG Ratings product for investors.
Sustainable Fitch has opened 'ESG Ratings, Data & Analysis' product to investors.

The firm said it offers "granular and transparent ESG ratings" which are provided on a "on an absolute and fully cross-comparable rating scale, with qualitative commentary from ESG analysts" all via a "robust processes that ensure the independence of our ratings".

A major issue with existing ESG scores and ratings is the lack of comparability between products and stocks, something Fitch is highly focused on.

Sustainable funds see outflows for first time since March 2020

In the release it said makeup of its dataset means "investors [can] distinguish between ESG impact, outcome and performance at a detailed individual factor level".

Sustainable Fitch said the coverage was launched with an initial dataset of in excess of $500bn of labelled and KPI-linked instruments issued by North American, UK and European corporates, and financial institutions.

It said the 'ESG Ratings, Data & Analysis' will be available via data feed, API, Excel Add-In and web application and it aims to provide full coverage of labelled bonds by early 2023, including structured finance, public finance, agency and sovereign debt issuance.

Andrew Steel, Managing Director, Sustainable Fitch, says: "Investor demand for more detail and clarity in ESG continues to grow.

"We are pleased to offer transparent, cross-comparable ESG Ratings for entities, debt instruments and frameworks. Building on our track-record of best-in-class ESG data and analysis, Sustainable Fitch's ESG Ratings allow investors to both evaluate and distinguish ESG impact, outcome and performance at a detailed individual factor level."

