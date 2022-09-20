HSBC AM launches Article 9 circular economy fund

The fund will be managed by Benedicte Mougeot and Francois Travaille

The HGIF Global Equity Circular Economy fund will invest in about 60 companies that are "enabling the transition to a circular global economy", through working in fields such as recycling, regenerating natural systems and "designing out waste and pollution".

It will be managed by Benedicte Mougeot, portfolio manager and head of climate equity, and Francois Travaille, co-portfolio manager.

The fund will also be benchmark agnostic and will not be subject to fixed allocations by region, sub-sectors or company stages.

HSBC added that the fund will target both wholesale and institutional investors and will focus on high-net-worth individuals, family offices and private banks.

Mougeot said: "We are launching this fund to help finance the transition to more sustainable ways of dealing with resources and waste whilst giving investors access to a unique investment opportunity."

Erin Leonard, head of sustainability at HSBC AM, added: "We use the equivalent of 1.8 planets for resources each year and critical resources are becoming increasingly scarce.

"We need for businesses to be smarter in their production and consumption models. This fund will support companies that are leading the way in this incredibly important area of innovation."

This is the fourth ESG focused fund released by HSBC AM this year, following two ETFs focused on emerging markets and Asia-Pacific ex-Japan, and an Asia bond fund.