Martin Currie's Colin Morton to retire

Martin Currie’s head of UK equities Colin Morton is set to retire and see his role split in two, Investment Week can reveal.

Morton, who has worked in the UK investment management industry for over 39 years, will retire effective 31 December 2022. He has worked at the firm since 2011, when Franklin Templeton acquired Rensburg Fund Management, which was later rebranded to Martin Currie UK Equity team.

In his place, Ben Russon and Richard Bullas will co-head the firm's UK Equity team from 1 October, with Russon focusing on UK large-caps and Bullas leading on small- and mid-caps.

In their roles, Russon will oversee portfolio managers Jo Rands and Will Bradwell, while Bullas will oversee portfolio managers Dan Green and Marcus Tregoning. Both will report to Michael Browne, global head of investment strategy and oversight at Martin Currie.

Richard Bullas and Ben Russon will take over as co-managers

Morton will also relinquish his portfolio manager responsibilities on the funds he is named on, the firm's UK equity income fund, UK managers' focus fund, UK opportunities fund, and Luxembourg-domiciled UK equity income fund.

In his place, Russon will become lead manager on both the UK and Luxembourg domiciled UK equity income funds, while Rands will take Morton's place as co-lead on the UK managers' focus fund.

Ben Yearsley, investment consultant for Fairview Investing, said: "For someone with a 25 year record on one fund, it is surprising that Colin Morton's fund is not much bigger than it is.

"The team up in Leeds has been an excellent one to invest with over the years and the transition from original team members to new ones has been handled well. Whilst it is a shame Colin is retiring, there is still an excellent team in place."

After Morton's retirement, the firm's Leeds-based UK equity team will consist of seven investment professionals with 106 years of combined industry experience.

Martyn Gilbey, UK country head at Franklin Templeton, added: "Franklin Templeton and Martin Currie are deeply appreciative of Colin's leadership and his decades of service, commitment and dedication to the firm. We send him our very best wishes in his well-deserved retirement.

"Colin will continue to work closely with the team to fully transition his fund management responsibilities over the coming months. Under Ben's leadership, there will be no changes to any of the funds' investment philosophy or process."

