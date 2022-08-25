Hipgnosis Songs Capital submits bid for Pink Floyd catalogue - reports

Deal could surpass the total value of all HSC’s current holdings.

HSC, which is advised by Hipgnosis Songs Management, a firm founded by Merck Mercuriadis and majority owned by Blackstone since Oct 2021, will bid for the UK band's catalogue, according to reports.

HSC has so far raised £341m through acquisitions. The deal would be negotiated through Hipgnosis Songs management and made through Hipnosis Songs Capital, which has so far raised £341m through acquisitions of back catalogues from artists.

HSC has this month issued a $222m asset-backed security, powered by previous Catalog Royalties from the likes of Justin Timberlake and Nile Rogers, in a rare move for the industry.

The tide is high: Music streaming industry continues to offer commercial strength and longevity

According to reports, the deal with Pink Floyd would surpass the total value of all HSC's current holdings.

As the value of sterling weakened over the last six months, the price of the transaction cheapened in dollar terms for bidders in the US.

Last month, royalty trust Hipgnosis Songs was allocated withheld streaming revenues, after a decision by the US Copyright Royalty Board disallowed an appeal by streaming services against a move to increase mechanical streaming royalty rates for songwriters.

The trust was also at the centre of Spotify's controversy over Neil Young's songs, after the artist withdrew his music from the platform following HSF's purchase of 50% of the worldwide copyright, plus the income interests of his entire catalogue.