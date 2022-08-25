Hipgnosis Songs Capital submits bid for Pink Floyd catalogue - reports

Valued at $500m

clock • 1 min read
Deal could surpass the total value of all HSC’s current holdings.
Image:

Deal could surpass the total value of all HSC’s current holdings.

Hipgnosis Songs Capital, a private fund formed to invest £1bn by US private equity giant Blackstone last year, is reportedly bidding for Pink Floyd’s back catalogue, in a move that would value it at approximately $500m.

HSC, which is advised by Hipgnosis Songs Management, a firm founded by Merck Mercuriadis and majority owned by Blackstone since Oct 2021, will bid for the UK band's catalogue, according to reports. 

HSC has so far raised £341m through acquisitions. The deal would be negotiated through Hipgnosis Songs management and made through Hipnosis Songs Capital, which has so far raised £341m through acquisitions of back catalogues from artists.

HSC has this month issued a $222m asset-backed security, powered by previous Catalog Royalties from the likes of Justin Timberlake and Nile Rogers, in a rare move for the industry.

The tide is high: Music streaming industry continues to offer commercial strength and longevity

According to reports, the deal with Pink Floyd would surpass the total value of all HSC's current holdings.

As the value of sterling weakened over the last six months, the price of the transaction cheapened in dollar terms for bidders in the US.

Last month, royalty trust Hipgnosis Songs was allocated withheld streaming revenues, after a decision by the US Copyright Royalty Board disallowed an appeal by streaming services against a move to increase mechanical streaming royalty rates for songwriters.

The trust was also at the centre of Spotify's controversy over Neil Young's songs, after the artist withdrew his music from the platform following HSF's purchase of 50% of the worldwide copyright, plus the income interests of his entire catalogue.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Georgie Lee

View profile
More from Georgie Lee

UK businesses to pay four times more for electricity than in 2020

Europe suffers outflows across all asset classes in July

More on Investment Trusts

The trust is currently holding 32.5% in Saudi Arabia
Investment Trusts

Barings EMEA trust loads up on Middle East

32.5% in Saudi Arabia

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 22 August 2022 • 2 min read
Co-managers Richard Watts and Nick Williamson
Investment Trusts

Chrysalis managers stand by unlisted holdings

NAV tumbles 22.8% in three months

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 22 August 2022 • 3 min read
The Temple Bar investment trust is managed by Redwheel's Ian Lance and Nick Purves since November 2020. .
Investment Trusts

Temple Bar discount narrows despite muted returns in H1

NAV return falls by 4.03%

Valeria Martinez
clock 19 August 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Invesco launches metaverse fund

22 August 2022 • 1 min read
02

Former Artemis head of communications Leckie convicted of assault

24 August 2022 • 2 min read
03

Chrysalis managers stand by unlisted holdings

22 August 2022 • 3 min read
04

UK households could face 'financial breaking point' if inflation hits 18%

23 August 2022 • 3 min read
05

Investors eye absolute return despite continued poor performance since Brexit

25 August 2022 • 4 min read
06

Hipgnosis Songs Capital submits bid for Pink Floyd catalogue - reports

25 August 2022 • 1 min read
06 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Scotland & N.I. Investment Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot