Guinness GI's Edwards looks to European efficiency enablers amid historic shortages

According to Edwards, manager of the $6.7m Guinness European Equity Income strategy, the market has been pushing down industrial companies of late, throwing up entry points for those seeking reliable businesses cheap, some of which hold strong recurring revenues due to large installed bases that require servicing.

Such holdings in the equally weighted portfolio include Schneider Electric, sustainable mining equipment supplier Epiroc, automation and electrical equipment supply ABB and Deutsche Post.

According to Edwards, while firms like ABB are exposed to process industries hampered by market uncertainty, war in Ukraine and the rising cost-of-living, they make their processes more efficient, and will be uplifted by a booming capex in the area.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income trust sets £100m fundraising target

He explained: "Those sectors in a rising rate environment, where you are expecting higher levels of long-term capex, particularly in the area of resource efficiency, both look pretty reasonable in a rising rate environment characterised by higher long-term investment in those kind of industrial areas.

"Those kinds of companies have high market shares and large installed bases, not to mention the automation and efficiency shift towards electrical. They have all been priced down quite heavily by this [crisis]. One day the gas price will come back… and I would rather be holding a company with strong balance sheets set to enjoy a wave of investment towards efficiency, electrical and automation for a long time to come."

According to the Energy Institute, despite being a critical component of addressing a "triple energy crisis", energy efficiency continues to be an area neglected by policy.

"Europe has got to become more self-sufficient and we are trying to buy those companies when they are cheap, versus history, the market and their peers… that is typically when we see those high-quality companies trading at those kinds of valuations," said Edwards.

Energy rationing: The 'winners' from further gas shortages - if any

When asked whether he was concerned about short investors prioritising industrials, with investors recently betting output will be reduced as incomes are squeezed, Edwards acknowledged that PMIs and manufacturing activity had indeed been reduced but added the purchase of an asset at an "attractive price" will stand them in good stead for the long-term.

The fund does not invest in oil or gas and Edwards warned that companies earning excess profits such as hydro or nuclear generators would likely have it "clawed back by governments".

"Energy and materials companies can have fantastic years, but then other years, it is very difficult so we do not typically hold them, they are quite unreliable, and you can easily get dividend cuts. Right now, I think governments are really looking to where they can claw money back from," he said.