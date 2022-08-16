Copia Capital looks to abrdn for half of management duo

The investment team will continue to be led by managing director Robert Vaudry.

Wasko brings more than 20 years' experience to the role, including 17 years as a senior investment manager at abrdn, having also held roles with Merrill Lynch.

He has previously covered discretionary portfolio construction and asset allocation across alternative investments and long-only multi-manager investment funds.

Growth ambitions delayed as abrdn profits drop and AUM shrinks

Former Credit Suisse and Citibank Global Asset Management staffer Richard Warne will also join the firm as a senior portfolio manager, bringing with him two decades of experience across model portfolios and funds with a focus on UK and global equities, property and real assets.

The investment team will continue to be led by managing director Robert Vaudry, while head of investments Joanne Benson will remain responsible for portfolio management and selection.

Vaudry said: "I am delighted to welcome Richard and Peter to the investment team. Their significant experience, alongside Joanne's extensive investment expertise and our highly scientific investment methodology guided by Copia's specially developed and proprietary risk barometer will help us continue to maximise investment performance for advisers and their clients."