Copia Capital looks to abrdn for half of management duo

Peter Wasko joins

clock • 1 min read
The investment team will continue to be led by managing director Robert Vaudry.
Image:

The investment team will continue to be led by managing director Robert Vaudry.

Copia Capital Management has hired Peter Wasko from abrdn, who joins the firm as a senior portfolio manager as it seeks to expand its investment management team.

Wasko brings more than 20 years' experience to the role, including 17 years as a senior investment manager at abrdn, having also held roles with Merrill Lynch.

He has previously covered discretionary portfolio construction and asset allocation across alternative investments and long-only multi-manager investment funds.

Growth ambitions delayed as abrdn profits drop and AUM shrinks

Former Credit Suisse and Citibank Global Asset Management staffer Richard Warne will also join the firm as a senior portfolio manager, bringing with him two decades of experience across model portfolios and funds with a focus on UK and global equities, property and real assets.

The investment team will continue to be led by managing director Robert Vaudry, while head of investments Joanne Benson will remain responsible for portfolio management and selection.

Vaudry said: "I am delighted to welcome Richard and Peter to the investment team. Their significant experience, alongside Joanne's extensive investment expertise and our highly scientific investment methodology guided by Copia's specially developed and proprietary risk barometer will help us continue to maximise investment performance for advisers and their clients."

 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Georgie Lee

View profile
More from Georgie Lee

Witan suffers H1 losses of £327.3m as gearing proves costly

Labour Party calls for extension of oil and gas tax

More on Fund management

Wiggins took the role after his departure from abrdn just five months after the launch of its MyFolio Sustainable fund range.
People moves

Joe Wiggins departs St James's Place

Just over a year in role

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 11 August 2022 • 1 min read
Matei is set to support the firm’s portfolio managers in integration of ESG factors into the investment process across sovereign strategies
Fund management

Aviva Investors expands emerging market debt team

Emilia Matei

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 04 August 2022 • 1 min read
James Stoddart joined Canada Life in 2017
Fund management

Canada Life AM appoints head of distribution in trio of promotions

James Stoddart

Georgie Lee
clock 02 August 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

'Big Short' Burry sells all but a single stock on dead cat bounce fears

16 August 2022 • 1 min read
02

Joe Wiggins departs St James's Place

11 August 2022 • 1 min read
03

abrdn confirms plans to merge or close 100 funds

09 August 2022 • 2 min read
04

How to invest in a recession

11 August 2022 • 4 min read
05

FCA warns alternative investment firms of increasing scrutiny

10 August 2022 • 2 min read
06

Nick Train doubles down on Finsbury Growth & Income's worst performer

15 August 2022 • 2 min read
06 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Scotland & N.I. Investment Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot