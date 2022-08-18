Marlborough hires veteran analyst Steve Robertson

European Special Situations fund

Robertson joins David Walton, who has been lead manager of the fund since 2013
Marlborough’s European Special Situations fund has appointed veteran investment analyst Steve Robertson to its team, Investment Week can reveal.

Robertson has over 25 years of experience as an investment analyst, and is experienced in several key sectors such as technology.

He joins David Walton, who has been lead manager of the fund since 2013, alongside analyst Tom Livesey.

Beginning as a technology and capital goods analyst at UBS and Dresdner Bank on the sell-side, he then moved to RWC in 2007 to work on the buy-side as a multi-sector analyst in its European long/short fund.

Most recently, he worked as a technology analyst at Canaccord Investment Bank from 2019, before joining the European team.

Joe Wiggins departs St James's Place

Robertson's appointment now brings the Marlborough European and UK equity team to 17.

Walton said: "Steve is a high-calibre analyst with a lot of experience. His appointment enhances the team's research capacity at a time when market volatility is throwing up lots of opportunities to buy resilient and growing companies at attractive prices.

"Our approach is to focus on less well-known growth companies and a third member of the team will enable us to dig even deeper in the hunt for bargains."

Robertson added: "The Marlborough European and UK equity team has a stellar reputation in the industry, so it is a real privilege to be joining them."

