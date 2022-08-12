Discount narrows on Murray International as it delivers positive returns

abrdn's Bruce Stout said the most "corrosive" of all factors was the "tangible change in sentiment"

At the end of June the discount was 1.8% compared to 6.8% at the end of 2021, according to the half year report published today (12 August).

Murray International, which is managed by abrdn, delivered positive returns during the first six months of 2022 with the share price total return at 9.5%, while the net asset value total return was 3.8%. This compared to the FTSE All World TR index, which was down 10.5% over the period.

Investment companies can provide returns despite market uncertainty

Bruce Stout, investment director of the trust, noted the several macroeconomic challenges but said "the most corrosive of all was the tangible change in sentiment".

"For the first time in well over a decade, certainly as regards financial markets, such prevailing pessimism manifested itself in selling into strength rather than buying into weakness," he explained.

"Against such a backdrop, capital destruction was likely to be ubiquitous, and so it proved."

During the period, Europe and the UK were the largest change to overall net exposure, up 4% to 25.9% of the portfolio.

Stout said he used the periods of heightened volatility, brought about because of the war in Ukraine, to add to existing holdings and buy new businesses.

"Using funds from cash and some emerging bond sales, existing positions in Zurich Financial and Nordea were increased, while new positions in Dutch semi-conductor assembly equipment manufacturer BE Semiconductor, leading German industrial Siemens and French food processor Danone were all initiated," he explained.

He said performance from the companies in this region were "not unexpectedly muted".

Monks and Independent Investment trust agree merger terms

The trust also utilised its gearing capabilities during the period to issue a £60m 15-year senior unsecured loan note and used the proceed of it to repay and cancel a £60m fixed rate loan it held with Royal Bank of Scotland that matured on 31 May.

Following the drawdown and repayment gearing stood at 11.1%.

Two interim dividends of 12p have been declared.

The first is payable on 16 August to shareholders on the register on 8 July and the second interim dividend will be paid on 18 November to shareholders on the register on 7 October.