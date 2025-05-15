NextEnergy Solar sees discount widen as chair steps down

While the company's Q4 results for the period ending 31 March 2025, released today (15 May), showed the weighted average discount rate across the portfolio remained static at 8% – the same figure as Q3 and Q2 – according to data from the Association of Investment Companies, NESF is currently trading at a discount of 29.7%, up from 27% in June 2024. The board launched a £20m share buyback programme in June 2024 to tackle the discount and NESF has since bought back shares worth £11.5m, as at 14 May 2025, including £3.4m over the fourth quarter. Deep Dive: Green energy could 'thrive' in ...