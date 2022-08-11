Nuveen poaches from Janus Henderson for new head of responsible investing

Newly-created role

Kelly Hagg joins Nuveen from Janus Henderson
Kelly Hagg joins Nuveen from Janus Henderson

Nuveen has hired Kelly Hagg to its newly-created role of senior managing director, head of responsible investing strategy and solutions.

Hagg will oversee the investing content strategy and data teams, and be responsible for driving firm-wide coordination and alignment of resources in support of RI commercialisation agendas.

The new head joined from Janus Henderson, where he worked as the global head of product strategy and ESG for distribution.

Outlook roundup: What is worrying managers in H2

At Janus Henderson he focused on creating new opportunities off the global product line and building the firm's ESG presence. He previously served as an assistant general counsel in the legal department.

Hagg will report to Amy O'Brien, who is global head of responsible investing at Nuveen.

Commenting on the appointment O'Brien said: "I am confident that Hagg's appointment and the broader expansion of talent on our team positions us well to usher in the next phase of RI at Nuveen across reporting, product innovation, advice, proprietary data/scoring, impact measurement and thought leadership."

