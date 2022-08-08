Shareholders oust Trian 1 Investors chair

Narrow 50.72% to 49.28% vote

clock • 2 min read
Chris Sherwell voted off TI1 board by shareholders
Image:

Chris Sherwell voted off TI1 board by shareholders

Shareholders of Trian Investors 1 Limited (TI1) voted to remove Chris Sherwell as director and chair at the extraordinary general meeting held last Friday (5 August).

The EGM was called by a committee of independent investors, made up of Global Value Fund, Invesco, Janus Henderson Investors UK and Pelham Capital back in June via an open letter over concerns of TI1's governance.

The committee called for several changes to be voted on at the EGM, one of which was removing Chris Sherwell from the board. This vote narrowly passed with 50.72% of those in favour.

Another change was Robert Legget's appointment to the board, which was also voted through with the same majority.

Bestinvest's Spot the Dog finds fewest underperformers in six years

Legget was one of the committee's proposed new directors. Its other candidate Miles Staude was prevented from joining the board with a narrow 50.39% against, and the calls for other existing board members Simon Holden and Anita Riva to be removed were also unsuccessful. The latter will retain their seats.

This is the latest stage in a months long battle between the committee and TI1, with the latter calling for other investors' support last month ahead of the EGM.

In a statement put out by the committee, it said it was "delighted" by Legget's appointment.

The committee said it has "every confidence" that with a new chair the trust and confidence of shareholders in governance and operations can be restored.

It added: "The committee is delighted to have received the support of shareholders in recognition of the need for a new chair.

"We look forward to an improvement in governance at the company and relations with shareholders."

TI1 also commented on the results, thanking the outgoing chair for his leadership and contributions to the firm since it publicly listed, wishing him "well for the future".

"The board expects to provide shareholders with an update no later than at the time of the interim results due to be announced in September."

TI1 was contacted by Investment Week for any further comment but declined to add anything further.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

'Boohoo's risks are already priced in': Fashion on the wrong side of ESG

Bestinvest's Spot the Dog finds fewest underperformers in six years

More on Investment Trusts

GMAP Dynamic also received a red rating
Funds

Property fund raises red flags at Royal London

Assessment of Value report

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 04 August 2022 • 2 min read
FCA guidance means platforms will play a more important role
Investment Trusts

Platforms ceiling on fund charges: Duty to consumers or a step too far?

New FCA guidance

Kathleen Gallagher
Kathleen Gallagher
clock 04 August 2022 • 6 min read
Total funds under management have fallen on the previous year, down to £1.4trn from June 2021’s £1.5trn.
Funds

Every asset class suffers outflows in second worst month on record

Responsible investment holds up

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 04 August 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

MiFID II goes live but asset managers are still confused

02 August 2022 • 3 min read
02

Bestinvest's Spot the Dog finds fewest underperformers in six years

08 August 2022 • 4 min read
03

Bank of England predicts recession as it enacts largest rate hike in 27 years

04 August 2022 • 2 min read
04

Blue Whale puts skin in the game with £120,000 investment in own fund

02 August 2022 • 1 min read
05

Deep Dive: Property markets in this recession are not like 2008

05 August 2022 • 5 min read
06

Industry Voice: Mapping China's recovery

03 August 2022 • 3 min read
10 Aug
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot