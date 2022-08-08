Shareholders oust Trian 1 Investors chair

The EGM was called by a committee of independent investors, made up of Global Value Fund, Invesco, Janus Henderson Investors UK and Pelham Capital back in June via an open letter over concerns of TI1's governance.

The committee called for several changes to be voted on at the EGM, one of which was removing Chris Sherwell from the board. This vote narrowly passed with 50.72% of those in favour.

Another change was Robert Legget's appointment to the board, which was also voted through with the same majority.

Legget was one of the committee's proposed new directors. Its other candidate Miles Staude was prevented from joining the board with a narrow 50.39% against, and the calls for other existing board members Simon Holden and Anita Riva to be removed were also unsuccessful. The latter will retain their seats.

This is the latest stage in a months long battle between the committee and TI1, with the latter calling for other investors' support last month ahead of the EGM.

In a statement put out by the committee, it said it was "delighted" by Legget's appointment.

The committee said it has "every confidence" that with a new chair the trust and confidence of shareholders in governance and operations can be restored.

It added: "The committee is delighted to have received the support of shareholders in recognition of the need for a new chair.

"We look forward to an improvement in governance at the company and relations with shareholders."

TI1 also commented on the results, thanking the outgoing chair for his leadership and contributions to the firm since it publicly listed, wishing him "well for the future".

"The board expects to provide shareholders with an update no later than at the time of the interim results due to be announced in September."

TI1 was contacted by Investment Week for any further comment but declined to add anything further.