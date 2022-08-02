Canada Life AM appoints head of distribution in trio of promotions

James Stoddart

clock • 1 min read
James Stoddart joined Canada Life in 2017
Image:

James Stoddart joined Canada Life in 2017

Canada Life Asset Management has promoted three staff members across distribution, private debt and trading, in a push for growth globally.

James Stoddart has been appointed head of distribution, asset management, replacing outgoing director of sales Ian Goulsbra, who retired in July.

Stoddart joined Canada Life in 2017 as institutional sales director after a decade at Royal London Asset Management.

He will be responsible for expanding Canada Life's global sales and distribution across institutional, advisory and discretionary parts of the business.

Jordan Sriharan emerges at Canada Life Asset Management as multi-asset fund manager 

Elsewhere, Sanjay Patel has been promoted to director of global private debt. He will work closely with senior fund manager Nicola Henry to develop Canada Life's European private debt offering, and will report to Ward Argust, who heads up global private debt in the US, and head of fixed income, portfolio management, Roger Dawes.

Rebekah Riddell has been appointed head of trading, a newly created position at the asset management business, and will report to managing director and CIO David Marchant.

Marchant said: "We are delighted to make a number of senior promotions. These reflect the outstanding performance from the team and our growth, as well as our ongoing ambition to increase our global asset management solutions and capabilities to support our key audiences."

The firm launched a sterling short-term bond fund in June in response to investor demand for short and medium-term cash requirements. It is solely run by Steve Matthews, fund manager, liquidity at CLAM.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Georgie Lee

View profile
More from Georgie Lee

GAM assets fall a further CHF 16.7bn in H1

Impax Environmental Markets falls to discount over H1 2022

More on Fund management

Tom Conquest, account director at Sanlam Investments
Business roles

Sanlam Investments expands distribution team

Tom Conquest and Tom Whitfield move

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 02 August 2022 • 1 min read
Amanda Blanc, CEO of Aviva
People moves

Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc joins BP as non-executive director

Effective from 1 September

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 02 August 2022 • 1 min read
James Jamieson joins from RBC Global Asset Management
Fund management

Hargreaves Lansdown poaches UK equity fund manager from RBC

James Jamieson joins the firm

Georgie Lee
clock 01 August 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

US economy enters technical recession

28 July 2022 • 2 min read
02

MiFID II goes live but asset managers are still confused

02 August 2022 • 3 min read
03

FCA's Consumer Duty to turn platforms into gatekeepers over value for money assessments

27 July 2022 • 2 min read
04

JPMorgan Russian Securities has 'adequate resources' to stay open despite 95% fall in asset value

29 July 2022 • 3 min read
05

Artemis and GAM retain Square Mile ratings following major departures

02 August 2022 • 2 min read
06

Blue Whale puts skin in the game with £120,000 investment in own fund

02 August 2022 • 1 min read
10 Aug
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot