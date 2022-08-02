Canada Life AM appoints head of distribution in trio of promotions

James Stoddart has been appointed head of distribution, asset management, replacing outgoing director of sales Ian Goulsbra, who retired in July.

Stoddart joined Canada Life in 2017 as institutional sales director after a decade at Royal London Asset Management.

He will be responsible for expanding Canada Life's global sales and distribution across institutional, advisory and discretionary parts of the business.

Jordan Sriharan emerges at Canada Life Asset Management as multi-asset fund manager

Elsewhere, Sanjay Patel has been promoted to director of global private debt. He will work closely with senior fund manager Nicola Henry to develop Canada Life's European private debt offering, and will report to Ward Argust, who heads up global private debt in the US, and head of fixed income, portfolio management, Roger Dawes.

Rebekah Riddell has been appointed head of trading, a newly created position at the asset management business, and will report to managing director and CIO David Marchant.

Marchant said: "We are delighted to make a number of senior promotions. These reflect the outstanding performance from the team and our growth, as well as our ongoing ambition to increase our global asset management solutions and capabilities to support our key audiences."

The firm launched a sterling short-term bond fund in June in response to investor demand for short and medium-term cash requirements. It is solely run by Steve Matthews, fund manager, liquidity at CLAM.