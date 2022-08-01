Hargreaves Lansdown poaches UK equity fund manager from RBC

James Jamieson joins the firm

James Jamieson joins from RBC Global Asset Management
James Jamieson joins from RBC Global Asset Management

James Jamieson has joined Hargreaves Lansdown’s UK equity team from RBC Global Asset Management.

Jamieson is set to manage the HL Select UK Growth Shares fund and the HL Select UK Income Shares fund. He spent nearly a decade in RBC GAM's European Equities team, according to LinkedIn, having started his career as an associate portfolio manager in the global equities team at Smith & Williamson.

He will be working alongside Steve Clayton, head of equity funds at HL, and Matt Gregg, UK equity analyst, in his new role. 

Clayton said: "James' focus on cash generation makes him a perfect match for HL Select, where we have always looked for financial strength, first and foremost, in our stock selections.

"Sifting for those stocks capable of generating rising cash flows is the best way of identifying the businesses with pricing power needed for success in today's markets."

Hargreaves Lansdown launches ETF research arm 

The HL Select fund range offers three portfolios targeting high-quality businesses with long-term potential.  The HL Select Growth Shares fund returned 10.7% to investors over three years, while IA UK All Companies returned 7.3%.

Its income shares fund returned 10.2% while IA UK Equity Income returned 9.7%.

Last week HL announced it had added two to its research team. Derren Nathan joined as head of equity research, while former Mercer staffer Hal Cook joined as a senior investment analyst.

