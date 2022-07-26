Pridham Report: Blackrock and Fidelity continue to dominate in Q2

Review of UK-domiciled funds in Q2

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
BlackRock has maintained its strong lead in gross retail sales
Image:

BlackRock has maintained its strong lead in gross retail sales

Retail sales of UK-domiciled funds run by top managers remained positive in the second quarter of this year, despite challenging financial conditions, according to the Pridham Report.

The report found that Blackrock and Fidelity have remain on top for top gross retail sales and net retail sales respectively, with Fidelity also maintaining its second place in gross retail sales, partially due to the strong performance of its Index World and Global Dividend funds.

However, while April saw positive retail flows overall due to ISA season, many managers experienced a spike in outflows throughout May and June.

Pridham Report: Fidelity sees sharp growth in Q1 2022

Despite this, demand for passives has continued to increase, with Blackrock seeing a 20% increase in gross sales compared to last quarter, now sitting at over £9bn. LGIM and HSBC Asset Management also saw strong flows into their passive funds, sitting in third and fourth place respectively in gross retail sales.

The report also saw Jupiter re-enter the top ten for gross sales, reaching ninth place at £1.6bn for the quarter, with the firm's Asian Income fund and Strategic Bond fund doing particularly well.

Asset managers entering the top ten for net retail sales included EdenTree, Franklin Templeton and Man GLG, with the former seeing record inflows to its Responsible and Sustainable Short Dated Bond fund, as investors continue to reduce their interest rate exposure.

Helen Pridham: Industry pays tribute to trailblazing journalist and businesswoman

Allianz Global Investors took the number five spot, at £243m, re-entering thanks to its strong flows in its equity products.

Anna Pridham, co-editor of The Pridham Report, said: "The many headwinds facing financial markets weighed heavily on investor sentiment this quarter. However, with valuations of risk assets now at more attractive levels, many investors continue to put their faith in funds for their long-term savings."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

A Fresh Take: Ethical investing

Liontrust appoints economic advantage fund manager

More on UK

Inflation protection drops to 14% of views, down from 17% over the previous quarter.
ETFs

Advisers curb inflation protection research

UK CPI climbs to 9.4%

Georgie Lee
clock 20 July 2022 • 2 min read
UK equities saw the largest outflows out of any category, at more than £2bn.
Bonds

Refinitiv: Equity funds see almost £7bn outflows in June

Passive bonds attract fresh capital

Valeria Martinez
clock 18 July 2022 • 3 min read
Richard Goodall, CEO of Marlborough.
Platforms

HL picks Marlborough to run UK equity income mandate

Managed by Sid Chand Lall

Valeria Martinez
clock 18 July 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week unveils finalists for Sustainable Investment Awards 2022

21 July 2022 • 6 min read
02

Fidelity platform restricts fund of investment trusts following changes to charge disclosures

20 July 2022 • 3 min read
03

abrdn set to offload private equity business - reports

20 July 2022 • 1 min read
04

Post-Brexit regulatory shake-up: What could be the implications of a Big Bang 2.0?

19 July 2022 • 4 min read
05

Schroders names new co-manager for £3.8bn Global Sustainable Growth fund as Davidson departs

25 July 2022 • 2 min read
06

Deep Dive: 'This time is different' for emerging market equities

22 July 2022 • 5 min read
10 Aug
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot