Trian 1 story continues as shareholders call for support ahead of extraordinary general meeting

Global Value Fund, Invesco, Janus Henderson Investors UK and Pelham Capital make up the committee of shareholders lobbying for several proposals put forward regarding TI1's governance and board members.

In a previous open letter to the board they said the "conduct of the TI1 board raises serious and concerning governance issues that cannot be ignored" and called for an EGM to address them.

In the latest open letter they told fellow investors that "your vote is incredibly important" and called on them to "consider resolutions put forward by the committee to reconstitute the Board and restore governance and oversight of the company's manager, Trian".

Stock Spotlight: Haleon spinout boosts GSK but firm remains dependant on pipeline

In its breakdown the committee said it was "compelled to act to address the poor conduct of the board over the last 15 months. It is important that we have a board that can demonstrate independent judgement, that acts fairly and gives due consideration to the interests of all shareholders and not just a select group. Your vote in favour of the resolutions can help us achieve a board that understands what good corporate governance actually is."

As it stands the committee represents 43.7% of the voting share capital of the company when Aegon Asset Management UK, which supports its resolutions, is added.

In the letter, the committee said there was a second, unidentified ally "that the committee believes is supportive", which would put its total weighting at 49.1%.

But, this is apparently not a done deal for the committee "because there is a substantial non-independent group of shareholders which the committee believes is against these important board changes".

At present, Trian is a major shareholder in TI1 at 28.7%.

This is one of the things the committee is hoping to change at the EGM because according to them: "One of the board's most important functions is to oversee the manager; it would be entirely inappropriate from a governance perspective if the manager used its shareholding to vote against changes being proposed by independent shareholders. However, we assume Trian will vote against the board change."

The aforementioned board changes are the removal of current members Chris Sherwell, Simon Holden and Anita Riva and bringing in two new directors (proposed by the committee), Robert Legget (independent) and Miles Staude (representing the committee) instead.

F&C suffers 11.8% portfolio loss despite gains from PE exposure

According to the committee, Glass Lewis and ISS, two corporate governance and responsible investment solutions firms, have both published proxy papers which recognise committee's governance concerns, particularly the proposed board member changes.

The committee said it "welcomes the fact that the concerns of the committee have been recognised by these advisory bodies".

The other key issue being voted on is the apparently altered investment policy of TI1. This stems from proposals made initially at the 2021 AGM, regarding exactly what it could invest in.

The committee said that this was being taken a step further: "The board is now proposing, after consultation with the manager, that instead of being an investment company, TI1 will take 18 months to search for an operating company to buy and transform TI1 from an investment company into an operating company. This will be a further change in investment policy."

In summary the committee said: "The London market has developed, over many years, a rules based framework with standards of corporate governance which are globally respected. When those rules are circumvented and those standards not met, then it is our duty to highlight and challenge this.

"The TI1 board is not fit for purpose. It has failed to exercise appropriate governance and oversight. The only way to improve governance and restore trust and confidence in the board is to vote for the resolutions put forward by the committee."

TI1 has been contacted for comment.