Liontrust appoints economic advantage fund manager

Natalie Bell

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Natalie Bell, fund manager at Liontrust
Image:

Natalie Bell, fund manager at Liontrust

Liontrust has appointed Natalie Bell as fund manager on its economic advantage team.

She will focus on small- and micro-caps and will assist the current team with stock selection and day-to-day management of the economic advantage funds.

Bell joins from the firm's central responsible capitalism team, where she has worked since February 2021 on engagement with investee companies.

Prior to that, she worked for over six years at EY in its corporate governance team and was also an assistant director at CBI.

In her role in the firm's responsible capitalism team, Bell worked closely with the current economic advantage team of Anthony Cross, Julian Fosh, Victoria Stevens, Matt Tonge and Alex Wedge.

Cross said: "We have got to know Natalie very well over her first 18 months with Liontrust and have been consistently impressed with her strong analytical and communication skills in dealing with our investee companies. We are so pleased to bring her across into the fund management team.

"While the core tenets of the Liontrust economic advantage investment process remain unchanged, we recognise the increasing importance of ESG to our companies and our own investors. Natalie's appointment strengthens the team's internal resource for the future, and she will be instrumental in helping to develop the team's approach to ESG as this complex topic continues to evolve."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

A Fresh Take: Ethical investing

Deep Dive: 'This time is different' for emerging market equities

Most read
01

Investment Week unveils finalists for Sustainable Investment Awards 2022

21 July 2022 • 6 min read
02

Fidelity platform restricts fund of investment trusts following changes to charge disclosures

20 July 2022 • 3 min read
03

abrdn set to offload private equity business - reports

20 July 2022 • 1 min read
04

Post-Brexit regulatory shake-up: What could be the implications of a Big Bang 2.0?

19 July 2022 • 4 min read
05

Schroders names new co-manager for £3.8bn Global Sustainable Growth fund as Davidson departs

25 July 2022 • 2 min read
06

Deep Dive: 'This time is different' for emerging market equities

22 July 2022 • 5 min read
10 Aug
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot