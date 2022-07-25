Liontrust appoints economic advantage fund manager

She will focus on small- and micro-caps and will assist the current team with stock selection and day-to-day management of the economic advantage funds.

Bell joins from the firm's central responsible capitalism team, where she has worked since February 2021 on engagement with investee companies.

Prior to that, she worked for over six years at EY in its corporate governance team and was also an assistant director at CBI.

In her role in the firm's responsible capitalism team, Bell worked closely with the current economic advantage team of Anthony Cross, Julian Fosh, Victoria Stevens, Matt Tonge and Alex Wedge.

Cross said: "We have got to know Natalie very well over her first 18 months with Liontrust and have been consistently impressed with her strong analytical and communication skills in dealing with our investee companies. We are so pleased to bring her across into the fund management team.

"While the core tenets of the Liontrust economic advantage investment process remain unchanged, we recognise the increasing importance of ESG to our companies and our own investors. Natalie's appointment strengthens the team's internal resource for the future, and she will be instrumental in helping to develop the team's approach to ESG as this complex topic continues to evolve."