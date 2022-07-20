Polar Technology Trust results: High cash levels as assets fall £300m

NAV per share finished at 2,305.1p, down from 2,496.4p in the year to April 2021. Its share price closed at 2,040.0p, while it traded at a discount price of 11.5% to the NAV per share.

The company's NAV share total loss for the period was 7.7%.

Total returns were at £258.6m for the year, down from £1.1bn in 2021, of which £241.9m were from capital revenue and £16.7m from income. Income revenue was up on 2021, which finished the year at £10.5m.

T. Rowe Price's Vohora: Regime changes calls for style balance

The managers of the trust, Ben Rogoff, Fatima Lu, Xuesong Zhao and Alastair Unwin, ended the year with £311.4m in cash, up from £212.7m the previous year. This cash position, which makes up 5.3% of the portfolio, added 95bps of performance.

However, the managers said they "have begun to rebuild our exposure to higher-growth stocks while maintaining a modest amount of Nasdaq put protection and cash to help ameliorate the impact of further market weakness while ensuring the portfolio remains highly liquid".

In a statement chair Sarah Bates said: "Last year, I noted that we seemed cautiously to be emerging from the pandemic, but were in something of uncharted territory, and were seeing rising bond yields and inflationary concerns, significant concentration of performance in the largest capitalisation stocks and a rotation from growth to value."

"Nevertheless, I suggested that the long-term supportive trends in the sector remained in place, and shareholders would continue to benefit from disruption. For the first three quarters of the last financial year, these conditions generally persisted."

Bates added that as inflationary pressures continued to mount, bond yields rose and investors continued to favour recovery over growth stocks, with share prices of technology stocks suffering in that environment, but adding "corporate performance remained strong."