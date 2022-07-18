Robeco launches equities strategy with net zero transition focus

RobecoSAM Net Zero 2050 Climate Equities

clock • 1 min read
The fund will use the MSCI World Climate Change index as its benchmark.
Image:

The fund will use the MSCI World Climate Change index as its benchmark.

Robeco has launched RobecoSAM Net Zero 2050 Climate Equities, an article 9 fund that aims to invest in global equities supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The strategy will focus on companies making an active contribution to mitigating climate change and following a decarbonisation pathway of an average of around 7% annually. 

Managed by Chris Berkouwer and Yanxin Liu, the fund will invest beyond clean tech, EV and battery storage solutions, and include opportunities such as mining equipment suppliers, nature-based assets or transition capital providers. 

Robeco launches sustainable index range

The fund will be benchmarked against the MSCI World Climate Change index for both performance measurement and carbon footprint assessment.

"I am very excited to be managing the RobecoSAM Net Zero 2050 Climate Equities strategy together with the team and allowing our clients to invest in a wide range of profitable companies that are leading the way in transitioning to net zero and that have the potential to make real-world impact," said Chris Berkouwer, portfolio manager.

Yanxin Liu, portfolio manager, added: "I am thrilled about the launch of RobecoSAM Net Zero 2050 Climate Equities and I am particularly looking forward to exploring opportunities that are not just buzzwords."

Robeco launches SDG-aligned Asian Bonds fund

Following a best-in-class approach, the portfolio will include 30 to 40 stocks from companies with "serious improvement potential" to have real-world impact in transitioning to net zero, encompassing all sectors. 

In order to promote a fair transition to net zero, the strategy will also actively engage with those companies that will be most impacted by the transition, paying special attention to the social aspect of their climate change policies.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Palace Capital loses three board members amid strategy shift

Ecofin US Renewables lead managers resign

More on Funds

Download now: Key Fund Performance Data across sectors as at June 2022
Funds

Download now: Key Fund Performance Data across sectors as at June 2022

Fund performance across sectors

Investment Week
clock 19 July 2022 • 1 min read
UK equities saw the largest outflows out of any category, at more than £2bn.
Bonds

Refinitiv: Equity funds see almost £7bn outflows in June

Passive bonds attract fresh capital

Valeria Martinez
clock 18 July 2022 • 3 min read
Kay Eichhorn-Schott, portfolio manager at Berenberg
ESG

ESG in healthcare: why you need to put impact above ratings

ESG controversies

Kay Eichhorn-Schott
clock 18 July 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Twelve take redundancy as abrdn shakes up real assets team

13 July 2022 • 1 min read
02

Investment Week reveals winners of Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

13 July 2022 • 7 min read
03

Ruffer cuts equities to all-time lows as 'financial repression' settles in

18 July 2022 • 3 min read
04

Brexit 'Big Bang' set to spark Bank of England conflict - reports

18 July 2022 • 1 min read
05

Schroders takes minority stake in blockchain asset manager

19 July 2022 • 1 min read
06

Biggest European listing in a decade set for London

15 July 2022 • 4 min read
10 Aug
United Kingdom
Conference

Professional Adviser Working Lunches 2022

Register now
Trustpilot