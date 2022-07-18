Robeco launches equities strategy with net zero transition focus

The fund will use the MSCI World Climate Change index as its benchmark.

The strategy will focus on companies making an active contribution to mitigating climate change and following a decarbonisation pathway of an average of around 7% annually.

Managed by Chris Berkouwer and Yanxin Liu, the fund will invest beyond clean tech, EV and battery storage solutions, and include opportunities such as mining equipment suppliers, nature-based assets or transition capital providers.

"I am very excited to be managing the RobecoSAM Net Zero 2050 Climate Equities strategy together with the team and allowing our clients to invest in a wide range of profitable companies that are leading the way in transitioning to net zero and that have the potential to make real-world impact," said Chris Berkouwer, portfolio manager.

Yanxin Liu, portfolio manager, added: "I am thrilled about the launch of RobecoSAM Net Zero 2050 Climate Equities and I am particularly looking forward to exploring opportunities that are not just buzzwords."

Following a best-in-class approach, the portfolio will include 30 to 40 stocks from companies with "serious improvement potential" to have real-world impact in transitioning to net zero, encompassing all sectors.

In order to promote a fair transition to net zero, the strategy will also actively engage with those companies that will be most impacted by the transition, paying special attention to the social aspect of their climate change policies.