Opperman unveils taskforce to address 'S' in ESG investing

Jonathan Stapleton
Pensions minister Guy Opperman. Source: parliament.uk (CC BY 3.0)
Pensions and financial inclusion minister Guy Opperman will lead a newly established taskforce to help pension schemes address the risks and seize the opportunities of the “social” element in ESG investing.

The Department for Work and Pensions said the taskforce would support pension scheme trustees and the wider pensions industry with some of the challenges around managing social factors, including the identification of reliable data sources and useful resources for pension schemes to assess and manage financially material social risks and opportunities.

It said this work will contribute towards the development of wider principles, standards and metrics.

Social factors can include issues ranging from workforce conditions and supply chains to community engagement, consumer protection and modern slavery, among others.

SIF 2022: Opperman calls for 'green deal of sustainable investment'

Opperman said: "I am proud of the progress we have made in bringing environmental and climate issues up the pensions agenda, but climate change should not be trustees' sole consideration.

"Financially material social factors also pose risks and provide opportunities to schemes' investments, and our taskforce will help ensure that focus on social factors continues to grow among pension schemes and throughout the investment chain."

The DWP said the responses to its consideration of social risks and opportunities by occupational pension schemes call for evidence from March 2021 - published today (15 July) - highlighted the need for a proactive approach to embedding social factors within pension schemes' investment decisions and stewardship policies.

To further drive progress in this area, DWP continues to encourage pension schemes to join the Occupational Pensions Stewardship Council - an industry-backed forum working to improve stewardship through collective engagement and sharing best practice.

