Algebris hires global credit portfolio manager

Sibony has joined lead portfolio manager James Friedman in managing $620m in assets, along with co-portfolio managers Gabriele Foà and Simone Mallardi and investment analyst Lennart Lengeling.

He joined from DC Advisory, where he worked as a senior member of the UK restructuring team for two years and covered deals in the UK and EU.

Prior to that, he worked as a senior analyst at Attestor Capital and served as an analyst at Chris Hohn's Children's Investment fund. He began his career at Barclays Capital.

Davide Serra, founder and CEO of Algebris, said: "Samuel is a highly regarded professional in his field and will bring a wealth of experience to our Global Credit team. He possesses an impressive track record working for almost 20 years with some of the most prestigious firms globally.

"We look forward to welcoming him to Algebris and I am confident that his expertise and sector knowledge will make the Global Credit Opportunities strategies even more compelling for investors. Meanwhile, we will continue to invest in talent and are looking to add further high-calibre resources to the team, to ensure the best possible coverage across the investment universe."

Sebastiano Pirro, CIO of Algebris, added: "We are pleased to have Samuel join the team, at a time when global credit markets require extensive experience to navigate. Samuel's wealth of knowledge will allow us to continue to find the opportunities our clients expect, ensuring we can deliver competitive results at a challenging time for markets."