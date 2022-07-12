SIF 2022: Consumers do not trust industry 'marking own ESG homework'

Mackay said consumer confidence in sustainable investing was low and people wanted "third-party validation" to ensure they are making the right calls.

Speaking at the Sustainable Investment Festival today (12 July), she said metrics were important and would boost credibility.

"People do not trust us. People want to see the proof points. They want to see the metrics. But there are loads of metrics out there without benchmarks.

"The vast majority of investors want to be a bit better than they were last year, they do not expect perfection in the next year but they want to see proof points that show they are making progress," she told delegates at The Brewery in London.

SIF 2022: Regulator confirms SDR rules set for September

She said consumer research by Boring Money had asked consumers what it is they really wanted to know about sustainable funds. She said firstly the objective of the fund must be clearly stated and people wanted to hear from the manager themselves.

She added it was important to "dig behind the label, behind the name" and clearly state the fund's holdings. "They want to look under the bonnet," she said. "Consumers do not trust the industry marking its own homework."

Mackay added a third-party independent rating was "key".

"People want third-party validation. They want someone they trust to tell them if it is any good.

"It's not for me to say that a fund is not a ‘genuine' sustainable fund. Our job is not to just educate, educate, educate with more and more information. It is about saying ‘here is what I care about' and here is some info to map to that."

SIF 2022: Jonathon Porritt warns of 'massive amount of greenwashing'

Mackay also said there was reputational risk associated with sustainable investment. She explained: "The potential risk in this space is reputational, especially for larger brands."

She said she could envisage a situation where a larger brand had made certain ESG claims which were later found to be untrue or misleading. "They could get hauled over the coals for something like that, if an ESG claim doesn't quite square."