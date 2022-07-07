Liontrust European Growth rebrands to Liontrust European Dynamic fund

Samantha Gleave has been promoted to co-head of the cashflow solution team.

According to the firm, the rebrand is intended to "better reflect" the fund's ability to invest in both the growth and value style, but emphasised that there will be no change in the way the fund is managed.

"The fund's investment process allows it to invest in both growth and value stocks, dynamically switching between the two depending on the prevailing market environment," said Samantha Gleave, co-head of the cashflow solution team.

"Therefore, the name Liontrust European Dynamic Fund has been chosen to better reflect the team's ability to switch between these investment styles."

Gleave, who manages the fund alongside James Inglis-Jones, has recently been promoted to co-head of the cashflow solution team.

She was previously a co-manager across all funds managed by the team, which includes Liontrust European Dynamic, Liontrust GF European Smaller Companies and Liontrust GF European Strategic Equity.

Launched in 2006, the £395m fund has recently been increasing its exposure to defensive and "inexpensive" quality stocks. New investments include Ipsen and Roche, healthcare sector stocks and Dassault Aviation, an aerospace and defence stock.